Chantal's drive inspires Broncos

Chantal Turpin after her Easter win aboard Mach Torque at Marburg. Cordell Richardson

TROT TACTICS

THE following comes from the pen of Duane Ranger of Racing Queensland Media, showing that athletic ability and sharp reflexes are "all in the genes".

Tough Brisbane Broncos hooker Jake Turpin needs to look no further than his sister Chantal Turpin for a role model.

Chantal's work ethic and drive to get to the top in Queensland harness has inspired her sibling to emulate her feats in harness on the football field, a place not so far divorced from the race track as you might think.

Having made the state under-15 team while a student at St Edmunds College in 2011, the humble country boy has escalated into one of the toughest hookers in the NRL.

Jake, having grown up around the horses, is a big fan of harness racing and shares ownership in several high class Saturday night performers.

Currently he is trying to sell the "own a piece of a pacer" concept to some of his Broncos team mates.

Given that Jake's gene pool contains business acumen as well as athletic ability, the enterprise is likely to bear fruit.

"Nothing succeeds like success", and, "the harder I work, the luckier I get", could well be the family mottos.

"Some of them now look for the Turpin and McMullen name when the trots are on. I'd actually like a few of us to get a 'Broncos horse', perhaps a Kiwi import.

"I Know 'Birdy' (Jack Bird) could be keen and I'll try and get some of the others along to the track when and if I can. I know quite a few of them seem interested anyway."

Schedule and time allowing, Turpin said he would more than likely be attending Queensland's Winter Carnival at Albion Park in July.

"I'd like to be there, especially if my horses are running at the time - and I think they will be. I think Watch Pulp Fiction is being targeted for the Carnival and Mattgregor is just on the way back, perhaps trialling this week," he said.

Marburg excitement

THINKING about what to do tomorrow? Try an afternoon at Marburg trots.

It's a very good nine race program commencing at 12.44pm and closing at 4.30pm.

It's the best time slot for a winter day's racing with the action packed "up close and personal" atmosphere of the 700 metre track.

As usual, the focus is value for money with the mini-trotters, "pat a pony", country burgers and other hot food, washed down with the cheap beverage, top coffee and home made desserts. There's also the "funny money" raffle and kids' activities.

Admission is adults $5, members and pensioners $3.

The all-important race book has the fields, form, tips and comment, the "funny money" voucher and the 'Whiteoak Capital" tipping contest entry form worth $1200.

Gates open at 11am.

Facility upgrade

THE upgrade to the Marburg facility continues, with work to commence this week on a new child-proof fence around the race day stabling, or "birdcage ' as it used to be known.

This is in line with Racing Queensland and QRIC policies to provide a safe working environment for those involved in the race day product.

The Marburg Pacing Association is working towards an overall improvement to the on-site facilities.

Sadly, we can't wave a magic wand. It all takes time and money, two precious commodities at this time.

Handy tips

TONIGHT'S Albion Park selections by Benny Crosby.

Race 1: 11 Our Major Day

Race 2: 3 Ima Top Tycoon

Race 3: 8 Only In Rome

Race 4: 9 Caesars Astrum

Race 5: 1 Zaras Delight

Race 6: 6 Lilac Flash

Race 7: 1 Vasari

Race 8: 7 Maybetothemax (best bet)

Race 9: 3 Trilight Brigade

Race 10: 4 Soulwriter

Marburg preview

TIPS and comment for tomorrow's meeting (by Benny Crosby). Fields on page 43.

Race 1 selections: 3-1-8.

Dallas Cowgirl: Six-time placegetter this track. Gets chance to break through.

Molly Montana: Will appreciate class drop. Can figure from the good draw.

Living Free: Good record this track and class. Will be in the fight at some stage.

Race 2 selections: 8-7-1.

Cobalt Blues: Has run second at three of last four starts. Looks like can break through.

Beef City Feeling: First starter with good breeding. Watch betting.

Rum And Schotz: Can improve recent form from the favourable draw. Place hope.

Race 3 selections: 1-8-9.

Maywyns Model: Good run last start in fast time will look to lead all the way.

Major Slip Up: Two-time winner here in good fashion, one of the top hopes.

Nifty Studleigh: Brings strong Albion Park form here and can fight out the finish.

Race 4 selections: 7-3-5.

Donomoor: In an even race has the record this track to figure in the finish.

Torque To The Max: Looking to find best form.

Mahalo: Six-time winner who can be more than competitive on best form.

Race 5 selections: 1-3-4.

Goalkicker: Racing in great heart of late. Will look to take full advantage of good draw.

Ifyoubelieve: Solid run last start and twice winner here. One of the main chances.

Pure Madness: Strong second in good time last start. Right in this with luck in running.

Race 6 selections: 6-1-8.

Studleigh Will: Form very strong last four starts and with a little luck can take the win.

Peggy Stardust: Can look to improve recent form and has won leading before.

Inciter: Very impressive record at this track and can look to build on that record.

Race 7 selections: 7-8-1.

Arts Peregrine: In an even contest can break through after numerous placings here.

Whata Stride: Seventeen-time placegetter can look to add to that despite tough draw.

Non Passare: On best form can be looking to fight out the finish from good barrier.

Race 8 selections: 7-1-2.

Getinanhangon: Racing in fine form lately and twice winner here. Go close.

Ares: Solid run last start placing second here. Can look to go one better from pole draw.

Slippery Jade: Going better than form reads can place with a little luck.

Race 9 selections: 1-4-8.

Colombian Gold: Runs good races here. Draw big help.

Sir Semper Fidelis: Form erratic but due to improve.

Riverleigh Jeff: Goes good here, and likely to be there at the finish.

Honour board

One thing is certain, the Ipswich harness leader board is a land of ups and downs. On the trainers' ladder, regulars all but disappeared as rising star Alistair Barnes's trio for the week was good enough get top billing. On the driving side, Narissa McMullen's five wins nudged out Hayden Barnes, who chased home a healthy four.Most pleasing was Chang for Matt Wright at Redcliffe on Wednesday. Clint Sneddon had the steer. Dave Russell and Adam Richardson combined to land a double on Thursday night. Ipswich factor: 20/53.

Albion Park, May 24: Lincolns Girl (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Gina Mach (Trent Dawson); Major Currency (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Varasi (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes).

Albion Park, May 25: Jossie Jones (Adam Sanderson for Wayne Graham); Big Bruce (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); Kariya Mully (Narissa McMullen for Mark Rees).

Redcliffe, May 26: Famous Shoes (Narissa McMullen for Dale Belford); La Belle Cheval (Narissa McMullen for Pat Croghan); The Casual Goose (Hayden Barnes for Michael Nutley).

Albion Park, May 28: The Money Ball (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); The Shady One (Matt Elkins for Trevor Lambourn); Captain Cosmonaut (Trent Dawson); Cardles From Heaven (Adam Sanderson for Ian Gurney); Northview Hustler (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes).

Redcliffe, May 29: Torque With Esteem (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Chang (Clint Sneddon for Matt Wright).

Redcliffe, May 30: Ritchie Bee (Nathan Dawson for Mitchell Dawson); Voodoo Fella (Adam Richardson for Dave Russell); Feeling For A Rainbow (Adam Rchardson for Dave Russell).