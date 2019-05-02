Menu
Celebrity

Channing Tatum’s jaw-dropping nude photo

2nd May 2019 8:32 AM

Channing Tatum has delighted fans by posting a nude photo of himself on social media.

The actor shared the revealing photo with his 17 million Instagram followers after losing a bet to his girlfriend, Jessie J.

"I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish (Jessie J's real name)," Tatum captioned the photo.

"The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again."

Jessie J commented on the post, writing, "Sharing is caring".

Tatum and the Bang Bang singer have been dating since late last year. They got together after Tatum split with his wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan.

The pair announced their decision to "lovingly" separate as a couple in April last year.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the pair wrote, in part.

