Erin Molan named new Footy Show host

Erin Molan is the new host of Channel Nine’s NRL Footy Show. Picture Rohan Kelly.
by Staff writers

ERIN Molan has been officially unveiled as the new host of Channel's Nine's revamped NRL Footy Show.

The Network announced today that Molan, who has been a presenter with Channel Nine since 2010, will take over the lead on the rugby league show, after long-serving host Paul Vautin was punted in October after 23 years and 11 Logies.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting a new-look Footy Show," Molan said.

"It is a huge honour and one I am incredibly excited about. I am a journalist first and foremost and cannot wait to focus a bit more on football, but of course still have loads of fun."

"The panel will feature the best commentators, former and current players the game has to offer - and it will be a privilege to pick their brains - plus the best journalists with breaking news every week."

Paul Vautin isn’t part of the Footy Show gang anymore but Beau Ryan (l) and Darryl Brohman (r) remain. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Nine also announced Beau Ryan and Darryl Brohman will return to the show this year, after much off season speculation about their futures.

The changes are aimed at giving the show a greater focus on football and rising the stakes in the fight with Fox Sports for female football fans.

Vautin, who declared "nothing lasts forever" when news of his axing broke, will move into the Nine commentary box, where he started his media career 25 years ago.

"We are delighted we've been able to retain Fatty's services in the commentary box, and that Beau and Big Marn (Brohman) have agreed to roles for 2018 and beyond," Nine's Director of Sport, Tom Malone said.

"The new Footy Show will better reflect the requirements of our NRL programming in 2018, with 23 nights of Thursday Night Football.

"There will be a greater focus on football with a mix of entertainment that is better suited to the later timeslot."

Erin Molan hosts a Footy Show panel discussion with Beau Ryan, Daryl Broham and Paul Vautin. Picture: Gregg Porteous
The show's new Executive Producer, Andy O'Brien added: "We are working hard to create a show which honours the Footy Show's rich heritage while reflecting the game and its fans in 2018 and beyond,"

The Footy Show will continue to be broadcast after Nine's regular Thursday night NRL games.

There was speculation it would be expanded for the upcoming NRL season into a new timeslot on Monday night and Sunday lunchtime. However Channel Nine made no reference to that in their announcement.

And then there were three. Picture: Jerad Williams
Ironically, Vautin had predicted Molan would take over from him on the show.

Two years ago he said: "I just turn up at 8.30 every Thursday night, put my bum on the seat and do my best.

"I have noticed in the last three years she (Erin) has moved from being part-time, to being right down the end of the panel, she moved up one last year, and now she has moved up another one this year. So I think the writing is on the wall for me."

