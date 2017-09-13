Channel 9 to air special Springfield feature this weekend

CHANNEL Nine's Afternoon News presenter, Eva Milic will take viewers back to the early 1990s this weekend in a special TV feature celebrating 25 years of Greater Springfield.

Greater Springfield: the Building of a City, will revisit every milestone of the region's progress from the first sod turn and will look back at the journey of its founders, Maha Sinnathamby and Bob Sharpless.

Ms Milic said viewers could look forward to seeing Maha and Bob recalling the highs and lows of the past 25 years, as well as stories from some of the first residents and organisations that now call this landmark region home.

"It is initially a walk down memory lane and being out there and hearing the stories of Maha and Bob from all those years ago- it's hard to imagine how these two men had such an incredible vision," Ms Milic said.

"To think they had everything so well thought out and took such big risks and believed in the product and area, to me its so incredibly well planned and to be able to stick to the future vision, it proves that they've stood by their motto, 'if you build, they will come'.

"Now look at what's happening, there are so many great facilities and services and so many families calling Springfield home and the number of people predicted to be living in Springfield by 2030 is staggering.

The program will also look to the future and the technology and corporations coming to Springfield, as well as feature the Burley family who has four generations- 37 members- of the same family living in Springfield, key community leaders from USQ Springfield, Mater Private Hospital Springfield and comments from the Cities Research Institute.

Ms Milic said her connection to Springfield started approximately three years ago and said it was the region's rapid growth that stood out for her as the key highlight.

"I started to go out consistently to Springfield when we established our bureau out there and I was presenting the morning news every week," Ms Milic said.

"Every time I would drive out to Springfield I would notice the landscape was constantly changing all the time and it's great to see how the economy and business is thriving.

"I think it's important Channel 9 have a presence in Springfield as a lot of our viewers come from there and there are so many incredible stories generated out that way, so it has always been a firm focus of ours.

"For people in SE Queensland this is a great success story and something for the people of Springfield to be very proud of."

Greater Springfield: The Building Of A City will go to air on Saturday, September 16 at 3.30pm on Channel Nine.