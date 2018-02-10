Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Opening ceremony fury for Ch 7: ‘Please shut up’

The ceremony was sadly overshadowed by constant chatter.
The ceremony was sadly overshadowed by constant chatter.
by James McKern

OLYMPIC opening and closing ceremonies, whether they be Summer or Winter, are notoriously a feast for the eyes.

The host nations grace us with a visual feast of fireworks and lighting effects while showcasing their rich history.

In PyeongChang tonight the show was no different, lighting up the night's sky with fireworks to kick start festivities before the dancers took centre stage.

As taekwondo athletes from both North and South Korea displayed their talents, they were followed by a troop of tigers.

Athletes from South Korea and North Korea arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Picture: Christof Stache/Pool Photo via AP.
Athletes from South Korea and North Korea arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Picture: Christof Stache/Pool Photo via AP.

 

Fans unfortunately, while they were treated visually, were left clamouring for the mute button thanks to the constant chatter of the Channel 7 commentators.

Edwina Bartholomew and Basil Zempilas held the microphones to kick start proceedings and while they did a good job of introducing the elements that were appearing on screen, they forgot to let the show unfold without a play-by-play.

Sadly the ever constant chatter stole the focus away from what should have been a journey through the times of Korea.

And fans weren't happy about the spectacle being ruined.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Things couldn't get worse though could they? Wrong.

Channel 7 decided to rub salt into the wounds of eager Winter Olympic fans by deciding that after roughly 10 minutes of viewing, they'd cut to commercial.

Surely that wouldn't cause unrest among the masses right? Wrong again.

Fans spiralled and blasted the host broadcaster on social media with the same amount of heat produced by a Game of Thrones dragon.

 

 

 

 

 

The reception received from fans towards Channel 7 was as chilly as the ambient temperatures inside the stadium.

Thankfully things can only get better from here on out. Right?

 

BERMUDA BRAVING THE COLD

It was a cold and frosty night in PyeongChang for the opening ceremony.

As nations were announced and entered into the stadium, most opted for a rugged up look. Fur coats, beanies, gloves and scarfs were worn as far as the eye could see as the temperatures dipped to -1 degree.

Designers generally delight in being able to put their artistic flair on a creatively exquisite outfit for the athletes. However the cold weather put paid to that idea, with big coats a must.

But one island nation left fans speechless as they strolled out in shorts, yes shorts.

Tonga's famous flagbearer also braved the cold shirtless.

 

 

 

 

Average temperatures in Bermuda never dip into single figures let alone reach the freezing depths of -5, so either the three athletes are superhuman or their bodies were in shock and they couldn't feel the cold.

Either way, they deserve a gold medal for sticking to the shorts outfit and showing up every other nation.

 

Topics:  pyeongchang 2018 sport winter olympics

House fire declared suspicious

House fire declared suspicious

A FIRE that destroyed a home on Brisbane St on Friday night has now been declared suspicious.

80 years on, beloved Dell celebrates 'working with lions'

THE BEST: West Moreton Anglican College staff surprised long-term teacher Dell Rathbone who turned 80 this week.

West Moreton Anglican College surprise birthday

Young dad to finally face jail six years after brutal attack

The victim "fell like a tree" from what was "a ferocious blow"

Ipswich's last-minute appeal for $5b defence contract

BUILD IT: Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and Rheinmetall Defence managing director Gary Stewart get up close with a Boxer CRV in September, 2017.

"We're hopeful we'll get a favourable outcome"

Local Partners

YouTube move could end Logan Paul

YOUTUBE star Logan Paul has been punished over “unsuitable” and “damaging” content just weeks after he apologised for his suicide forest video.

Karl Stefanovic’s ex takes jab at engagement

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic at the David Jones Autumn-Winter 2018 Collections Launch in Sydney. Picture: Christian Gilles

Cassandra Thorburn opens up on Karl Stefanovic’s engagement

The biggest danger in the I’m A Celeb jungle isn’t an animal

Anthony Mundine bombed out of the I’m A Celeb jungle early. Picture: Nigel Wright/Network Ten

Biggest danger in Celeb jungle

'King' Caton says Dundee sequel is a 'croc'

WHAT A CROC: Michael Caton says Crocodile Dundee is a great movie that has had its day.

Caton says he has no interest in playing an older Crocodile Dundee

Farnham fan's 2000km journey to see her idol

FARNHAM'S FAN: Long time John Farnham fan Suzanne Mackintosh with a poster from 1973 when she saw him at Luna Park.

This is one Farnham fan who has gone the distance.

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

3D DESIGN: A three-week course will teach you the basics of 3D design.

Eight things to do

OPINION: ‘Thanks for being a homophobe’

Anthony Mundine looking confused. Picture: Jerad Williams

As a gay man, I want to thank Anthony Mundine