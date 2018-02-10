Opening ceremony fury for Ch 7: ‘Please shut up’

The ceremony was sadly overshadowed by constant chatter.

OLYMPIC opening and closing ceremonies, whether they be Summer or Winter, are notoriously a feast for the eyes.

The host nations grace us with a visual feast of fireworks and lighting effects while showcasing their rich history.

In PyeongChang tonight the show was no different, lighting up the night's sky with fireworks to kick start festivities before the dancers took centre stage.

As taekwondo athletes from both North and South Korea displayed their talents, they were followed by a troop of tigers.

Athletes from South Korea and North Korea arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Picture: Christof Stache/Pool Photo via AP.

Fans unfortunately, while they were treated visually, were left clamouring for the mute button thanks to the constant chatter of the Channel 7 commentators.

Yep because we wanted commentary over the top of this. @7Olympics. Can you not talk for 5 minutes? #PyeongChang2018 — Andrew Drayton (@andrewdrayton) February 9, 2018

Edwina Bartholomew and Basil Zempilas held the microphones to kick start proceedings and while they did a good job of introducing the elements that were appearing on screen, they forgot to let the show unfold without a play-by-play.

Sadly the ever constant chatter stole the focus away from what should have been a journey through the times of Korea.

And fans weren't happy about the spectacle being ruined.

@7olympics please shut the commentators up and let the event tell the story. We just listened to an explanation of bells instead of hearing the damn things 🙄 — Tim (@TimothyJ_23) February 9, 2018

Things couldn't get worse though could they? Wrong.

Channel 7 decided to rub salt into the wounds of eager Winter Olympic fans by deciding that after roughly 10 minutes of viewing, they'd cut to commercial.

Surely that wouldn't cause unrest among the masses right? Wrong again.

Fans spiralled and blasted the host broadcaster on social media with the same amount of heat produced by a Game of Thrones dragon.

The reception received from fans towards Channel 7 was as chilly as the ambient temperatures inside the stadium.

Thankfully things can only get better from here on out. Right?

BERMUDA BRAVING THE COLD

It was a cold and frosty night in PyeongChang for the opening ceremony.

As nations were announced and entered into the stadium, most opted for a rugged up look. Fur coats, beanies, gloves and scarfs were worn as far as the eye could see as the temperatures dipped to -1 degree.

Designers generally delight in being able to put their artistic flair on a creatively exquisite outfit for the athletes. However the cold weather put paid to that idea, with big coats a must.

But one island nation left fans speechless as they strolled out in shorts, yes shorts.

Tonga's famous flagbearer also braved the cold shirtless.

Average temperatures in Bermuda never dip into single figures let alone reach the freezing depths of -5, so either the three athletes are superhuman or their bodies were in shock and they couldn't feel the cold.

Either way, they deserve a gold medal for sticking to the shorts outfit and showing up every other nation.