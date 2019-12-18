Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals is helmed by Manu Feildel, Pete Evans and Colin Fassnidge
My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals is helmed by Manu Feildel, Pete Evans and Colin Fassnidge
TV

Channel 7 responds to MKR sex scandal claims

by Nui Te Koha
18th Dec 2019 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Channel 7 has responded to claims from two cooks who were filmed getting carnal while making the 2020 season of My Kitchen Rules.

The two contestants said they were filmed being sexually intimate without their knowledge, and the footage was then allegedly shared among some Channel 7 staff.

"I had no idea (the cameraman) was there until we spotted him," one of the contestants captured in the footage told BuzzFeed Australia.

"We caught him and then he swore he deleted the footage and obviously didn't."

The contestant added: "It destroyed me. Since when has something like this been any sort of priority or even on the topic (for a cooking show)?"

The new season of My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals, helmed by Pete Evans, Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge, features two teams, one led by Feildel, the other by Fassnidge, competing against each other.

Manu Feildel says he is sick of personal drama affecting MKR. Picture: Toby Zerna
Manu Feildel says he is sick of personal drama affecting MKR. Picture: Toby Zerna

In a new twist for the show, each team lives together in separate houses.

A Seven spokeswoman responded to the claims with a statement which read: "My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals is a family friendly cooking show broadcast in prime time.

"All filming was done in accordance with contestant contracts."

A Seven insider said the incident took place in a "general area of the house, a public space" and contestants knew "there were cameras everywhere".

During the 2019 season of MKR, Feildel demanded the contestants get back to cooking as a sex scandal threatened to undermine the show.

The show took an unsavoury turn after revelations Victor Aeberli and Piper O'Neill - both from rival teams - were having a secret relationship.

Feildel said he was tired of the drama and his job was to "try food … not be a psychologist or psychiatrist for the group".

He added: "I feel like I am a dad or a teacher with a group of students.

"We always advise them that being friends is one thing, but hanging out 24/7 is another and it's not healthy for themselves or the competition."

nui.tekoha@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
channel 7 editors picks entertainment mkr my kitchen rules sex scandal tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Running a team means candidates are commited to council

        Running a team means candidates are commited to council

        Council News Two residents have announced as Ipswich’s first team to run in the March 2020 local government elections.

        • 18th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
        Community rocked by death of young boy hit by van

        premium_icon Community rocked by death of young boy hit by van

        News The driver of the van is co-operating with police as investigations into the...

        Minister clueless about airconditioning rates

        premium_icon Minister clueless about airconditioning rates

        Politics EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace doesn’t know how many schools will have...

        • 18th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
        Grotty step-dad films girls and gets sent back to jail

        premium_icon Grotty step-dad films girls and gets sent back to jail

        Crime A STEPDAD in relationships with two different women has been convicted of filming...