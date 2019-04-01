Changing face of our healthcare system with expected boom

NEEDS: West Moreton Health will treat a population base that is set to double to about 600,000 people between now and 2036.

THE 'tsunami' of people set to hit Ipswich over the next 15 years will put a significant strain on our already under fire health system.

In 2019, the Ipswich region was home to 366,000 people but that number will soar to 534,000 by 2030.

West Moreton Health will be treating a population base that is set to double between now and 2036 to reach about 600,000.

Data shows the population in Ipswich will boom in every age group, meaning there is a need for solutions right across the board to meet this demand.

Figures from February showed 100 per cent of those who presented to the Ipswich Hospital's emergency department seeking the most urgent of care were seen within the recommended time of two minutes.

But only 44 per cent of all patients who presented to the ED were seen on time that month which has become a recurring theme for the beleaguered facility.

The latest ambulance ramping rate of 27 per cent for February sat above the state average of 25 per cent.

The numbers of people being treated at the Ipswich Hospital are on a sharp rise with the 5421 attending the emergency department in February 2019 a five per cent growth from the same month last year.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service board chair Michael Willis said over the course of the past three years, West Moreton Health had seen a 26 per cent increase in its inpatient care across the region.

There has been a 25 per cent increase in inpatient admissions at Ipswich Hospital in that same time frame.

"We have commenced planning for a new Ipswich Hospital building as part of the master plan,” he said.

"We are looking at every detail to make sure our strategies and infrastructure solutions will meet the needs of the community. All infrastructure related plans remain subject to government approval processes.”

He said over the short term a proposal is being worked on to increase beds at Ipswich Hospital to meet demand.

To meet current demand for services, while keeping a focus on the future, West Moreton Health is creating more space for clinical services at Ipswich Hospital by moving many of its corporate services to other locations.

They are also moving from paper patient records to a digital system and hiring more clinical staff and specialists to provide care closer to home.

Demographer Bernard Salt said plans needed to be in place now to accommodate for expected growth.

"This is not growth that is imposed from Canberra, these are state government's own projections that are showing this must be a priority area for (health) infrastructure, provision and funding over the next decade or so,” he said.

"It should be in plan to actually deliver the social infrastructure to support population growth at that scale.

"They need to be looking at this region in 2030, working out what they will need by that stage, comparing with what they have at the moment and then setting out a program to actually deliver on the gap.”

Mr Willis said the health service will take note from a foreign model which encourages people to seek treatment closer to home.

"We know that growth is on the way, it's probably coming a little bit earlier than originally projected by the forecasters,” he said.

"We're dealing with managing the growth of a health service that is going to be sustainable for the long term and can also meet the demands in the short to medium term as well.

"We know that we're going to need more hospital beds, more emergency department services, more inpatient and outpatient services and more mental health services. That's part of the growth.”

He would not be drawn on exactly what facilities were most needed by 2030 or how much it needed the government to commit to prepare for the incoming surge in people.

Construction of Stage 1A of the $124.4 million Ipswich Hospital redevelopment will start in late 2020.

The redevelopment will include a new mental health unit, an MRI suite, an integrated community health care centre and outpatient facility.

Mr Willis said it was seen as the first step of many in a long term master plan and planning is well underway for the next few stages to accommodate for growth.

He would not reveal how many beds the Ipswich Hospital were needed going forward with a current number of 439.

Mental health was viewed as an area in pressing need of more support across the region.

"There are a range of services we need and the locations of those will be worked through,” he said.

"We're not in a position to share details of those (yet).

"We're building our clinical capabilities to a higher level to Ipswich Hospital being a full tertiary hospital.

"We're targeting for significant growth and the master plan is like a moving 15-year model. We're planning as we go.”

Mr Willis said West Moreton Health was looking to emulate the successful healthcare model used in Denmark, which reduced the number of hospitals in the country from 98 to 32 over the past twenty years.

The European nation realised the solution to their own health woes was not more hospitals but delivering healthcare in a different way and handing people more responsibility for their own health.

West Moreton Health are aiming to increase partnerships, including with councils, primary health providers, local GPs and nursing homes to equip people with information and technology so they could stay at home and not need to head to a hospital.

"There's real value in keeping people out of hospitals and keeping care closer to home,” he said.

"We're doing work along those lines and managing the demand by getting smarter about what we do, optimising our planning and resourcing to make sure we can meet that demand in the short to medium term.

"We have high levels of obesity and a number of other health indicators where we are not as good as we should be. (We need to focus on) prevention and improving health and diet and lifestyle.

"(We want to) make sure that if people need GP care they're going to their GP and not the emergency department.”

Two of their innovative partnerships - the Co-Responder Program and the MeCare initiative - were recognised with honours at the 2018 Queensland Health Awards for Excellence.

MeCare was the first program of its kind in Australia and helps chronically ill patients achieve better health by utilising tablet devices, in-home support and education.

Mr Willis pointed to it as a prime example of where healthcare was heading not just locally, but around Australia.

"If we can be the guinea pig for that to be a success for the country that'd be great,” he said.

Much attention will turn to the rapidly expanding areas of Springfield and Ripley and West Moreton Health is commissioning more work than ever before for Mater Private Hospital Springfield, as it does for St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital.

"We see that as part of our master planning that at the right time and the right level of growth to provide the right services in those (areas),” he said.

"Quite how that pans out in terms of public hospital versus commissioning... has yet to be finalised but we see that as an important part of what we do.

"We've coped with (growth) because of partnerships. That's how hospitals cope.”