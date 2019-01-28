Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Family photos, elegantly framed and displayed, evoke the personality of the occupier of the home.
Family photos, elegantly framed and displayed, evoke the personality of the occupier of the home. Ondrooo
Home & Decorating

Changes to transform your house into a home

by TRACEY HORDERN
28th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The distinction between a house and a home technically is quite different to how most of us think it. A house is a dwelling, usually made of timber or bricks and mortar, it is the structure that someone lives in. On the other hand, a home refers to any place, either a building or location that someone feels they belong to.

There's always something evocative about walking into a house that feels like a home, a space that is transformed and reflects the owner's personality and personal style, whatever that may be.

Here's a few transforming tips:

MEMORIES, FAMILY AND TRAVEL MEMENTOS

Family photos, elegantly framed and displayed, items collected over a lifetime, including travel mementos, all evoke the personality of the occupier.

ADD FRAGRANCE

Fresh flowers, fragrant candles and oils and even cooking, anything that adds to the sense of smell, will also convey this house is indeed a home.

FLOORS

Not something you would necessarily think of, but the detail paid to flooring makes a huge difference. Not only does the soft underfoot of rugs or carpets add instant comfort, a space with floor coverings helps with sound insulation in any given room.

LIGHTING

Nothing kills atmosphere like bad lighting. Harsh overhead lighting belongs in the officious places such as offices and science labs, not a home. Add lamps, especially for spaces such as the bedroom and living areas.

More Stories

home homemaking interior design personal style tracey hordern
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver