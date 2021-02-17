Menu
Council News

Changes proposed for IGA supermarket expansion

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
CHANGES to an already approved extension to the IGA in Walloon have been submitted to Ipswich City Council.

A development application to expand the supermarket on Queen St by constructing a new building and adding a larger car park was approved by the council in 2019.

That included building a new 400m2 commercial building and a 345m2 car park on a 809m2 lot.

Now Walloon Enterprises Pty Ltd is hoping to make some minor changes to that approval.

This will include the addition of a new parcel of land to discharge stormwater which was not included in the original application.

Some minor facade changes for a new pedestrian access point from the car park, new bin area, garden and internal door changes are also proposed.

“An amended stormwater strategy has been created that will result in the discharge of stormwater to Short Street as opposed to Haigslea-Amberley Road,” the application notes.

New plans submitted as part of the changes shows the new building will include a cool room, freezer, prep room, expanded back of house and a meeting room.

Two new tenancies, one 60m2 and the other 172m2, are also included in the plans for the planned building.

The new building would be accessed via the existing loading bay.

