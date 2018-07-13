Changes coming to Orion businesses

Priceline at Orion will be stocking Napoleon Perdis by August. Here Jessica Harvey and Ingrid Maria La'cassie show off some of the products that will be stocked.

Priceline at Orion will be stocking Napoleon Perdis by August. Here Jessica Harvey and Ingrid Maria La'cassie show off some of the products that will be stocked.

A POPULAR pet business at Orion is closing it's doors, however new food and clothing shops are set to open.

Bad Wolf Boutique announced today on social media that they were relocating and everything this weekend would be 40% off.

The pet minding and product business say they will re-open in another location when they find one.

"I have always said that if we weren't delivering amazing customer service that I would stop," the post said.

"This week we let one of our most amazing customers down, and someone I consider a friend.

"So it's time to make a change. It is NOT the end of Bad Wolf.

"I simply can't work 88 hours a week anymore. It has taken a toll on myself, my staff and my family and friends.

"We will still be online, doing deliveries, at markets and at shows. There will be a new store location, but with shorter trading hours.

"This weekend everything in store is 40% off, and 10% off meat. We will also be at the Gold Coast Pet Expo Saturday and Sunday.

"I think and send so much appreciation to my customers, suppliers, family and friends."

But it's not all bad news, Orion Centre Management say there's some exciting new retailers coming over the next few months and can announce a new Vietnamese food retailer will open next week.

"It's a wonderful time for business at Orion Springfield Central with several stores opening in the coming months," a spokesperson said.

"Customers looking for a new cuisine in centre will be excited to hear Long Chef, a Vietnamese food retailer, will open in the Food Court next week.

"Adding to the men's apparel offering, Connor are set to open the doors to their Main Street shop in August.

"And while the Napoleon Perdis kiosk closed in April, customers will be pleased to know they will find the full range of Napoleon Perdis products in Priceline Pharmacy at Orion by the end of the month with professional makeup application also available."