Change to Cadbury bar ‘no one asked for’

Cadbury changes Dairy Milk recipe for first time in 114 years to keep up with the times.

SOMETHING is happening to Cadbury's iconic Dairy Milk chocolate that has left people asking: "Why."

For the first time in 114 years, Cadbury is changing the recipe of its original chocolate flavour to make it healthier. That means it will have 30 per cent less sugar.

In the new chocolate bars, Cadbury has replaced some of the sugar with a type of fibre that has the same structure to help keep its texture - which is key to the taste of the popular chocolate.

But the change has prompted Cadbury lovers to vent their frustration on social media, with many branding it the "change no one asked for".

"No one: ... Cadbury: let's make a healthier chocolate bar for people to eat all in one go and pretend they don't," one Facebook user said.

Cadbury has changed the recipe of its Dairy Milk chocolate for the first time in 114 years to make it healthier. Picture: Paul Edwards/ The Sun

"No way … I like it as it is. If I wanted a healthier option I just wouldn't eat it. Sad times," another added.

"WHAT HAS SOCIETY COME TO?" a clearly disappointed fan said.

"Message to Cadbury's … If it ain't broke, don't fix it!"

"No. If I want to get fat give me all the calories stop taking out the sugar."

A lot of effort went into perfecting the new recipe. It took two years for 20 scientists, nutritionists and chocolate makers to come up with the new formula and another year to work out how to mass produce it.

IT'S NOT ALL BAD NEWS

While the change has caused uproar, it should be pointed out the traditional chocolate is still available. The "healthier" version is an additional option sold alongside the original, and only in the UK.

In other words, it's a choice available to those wanting to satisfy their sweet cravings without the full guilt trip.

"I think it's a great idea! They are selling it alongside the original so people can choose which one they want. It's a lower sugar alternative for people who are diabetic," one supporter posted on Facebook.

The sugar content has dropped from 56g per 100g in the original bar to 39g per 100g in the new version. Picture: Paul Edwards/ The Sun

"I say it's a good decision, because the whole world eats loads of sugar and get diabetes/weight gain. So this chocolate is best for chocoholics and for everyone," added another.

Others have said they're all for it as long as it tastes the same - according to Cadbury UK brand manager Katrina Davison, no one has anything to worry about as "it still tastes great".

While the healthy version will have 30 per cent less sugar - going from 56g per 100g in the original bar to 39g per 100g - Cadbury said there were no additional artificial sweeteners.

The new version has caused some outrage among Cadbury lovers.

But you can still get the traditional version.

WHERE CAN I GET THE HEALTHY OPTION?

While the healthy version is only available in the UK at the moment - Australia hasn't been ruled out.

A Cadbury spokesperson said to expect some healthy new options but didn't confirm nor deny the possibility of the new healthy bar hitting our shores.

"As Australia's favourite chocolate, we know the special role treats continue to play in people's lives, and we also know consumers are becoming more focused on wellbeing and food choices," the spokesperson told news.com.au.

"So in line with this we are working on healthier snacking options for Aussies right now, some of which we are just about to launch."

All we can do now is watch this space and hope for the best.