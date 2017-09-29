New plan for Ipswich CBD as original idea 'cost prohibitive'

PERSPECTIVE: An artist's impression of the new CBD masterplan from Ipswich City Council.

PERSPECTIVE: An artist's impression of the new CBD masterplan from Ipswich City Council.

A NEW master plan for the Ipswich CBD will soon be released.

Ipswich City Council has made some changes to the mall redevelopment following internal investigations into the existing plan.

The QT has exclusively been given a copy of the new master plan document ahead of its wider release to the public.

The previous concept, which included a temporary grassed area, was prepared in December but the council has found some of the original ideas won't work.

One of the changes, highlighted at this month's council meeting was the 'Bell St Link' which will no longer be transformed into a temporary grassed area.

The council's latest City, Finance committee report shows the cost to build the temporary area would have been $5 million rendering the idea "cost prohibitive".

New CBD masterplan from Ipswich City Council.

Other changes include a relocation of the events stage, which will now be in the south-west corner to create a more "flexible" area. A laneway precinct off Ellenborough St was also proposed but this has been put on the backburner, although it's still an option for future development.

One of the more significant changes is the design of the library.

The location has moved from the far top right corner of the precinct to the south-east corner and will no longer be two levels.

The master plan states the shift in location would improve integration with the adjoining civic space.

The approach to the hotly debated water garden has also changed with the council moving to include more structured play elements for children with a café nearby.

Water misting, vertical water walls and a formal water fountain with night lighting are part of the new plan. No changes have been made to the centrepiece and first building to be constructed, the new Ipswich City Council administration offices.