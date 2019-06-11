Menu
Change coming as clouds roll in

Greg Osborn
by
11th Jun 2019 12:03 AM
IPSWICH is set for a week of warm days and cool nights, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast.

It comes after a wet and chilly weekend where Saturday's maximum barely got past 17C, and the evening temperatures on Sunday fell below the morning low of 11.7C.

Yesterday morning the mercury crept into single figures and this cool weather will extend into today, with a low of 8C, making it the coldest day of the week. But sunny and dry conditions will see the temperature climb towards 26C.

That, however, will be the end of the clear, blue skies as the clouds roll in tomorrow.

That overhead change won't have much of an impact on the maximums, with the mercury ranging between 25C and 27C until Sunday.

The minimums will edge up slightly, nudging into double figures from Thursday.

Rain wise there is a chance of a shower tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday the most likely to yield something in the gauges.

