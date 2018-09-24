Chance to give old glasses second sight

IPSWICH residents are being asked to reach into the back of their drawers and fish out their old glasses for people struggling with sight problems around the world.

Optometry chain Specsavers is the latest partner to sign on to the Lions Recycle for Sight recycling program, which sends second-hand glasses and sunglasses to people in need.

Ipswich store manager Emma Woolner says that it's an opportunity for people with outdated prescriptions to dispose of their old specs while supporting a good cause.

"We've set our store a target of collecting 100 pairs of glasses each month, but the more we can collect, the better because every pair of glasses we collect will make a significant difference,” Ms Woolner said.

Recent studies indicate there are more than 100 million people suffering from an untreated visual impairment that could be treated with glasses.

If some simple vision problems remain untreated, they can lead to complex problems including blindness.

It's thought that untreated simple vision problems have led to 6.8 million people living with blindness.

Chairman of Lions Recycle for Sight, Ken Leonard OAM said that the Lions club was excited about the new partnership and that the program had already delivered more than seven million pairs of refurbished glasses.

"We're really excited about this new project and working with the Specsavers stores in Ipswich because it will mean that we can process more glasses than ever before and save the sight of so many more people,” Mr Leonard said.

Specsavers stores in Ipswich, Mt Omaney, Redbank and Springfield are accepting donations now.