Chance to tell Ipswich councillors what you think

5th May 2017 7:59 AM

HAVE an issue you want to discuss with the council?

Tomorrow morning residents will be able to speak directly with their divisional councillor at the Redbank Plaza.

The council has invited residents in Divisions 2, 3 and 9 to a 'Chat Time' session with four of Ipswich's elected officials.

Mayor Paul Pisasale, Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, Councillor Kerry Silver and Councillor Sheila Ireland will be at the Coffee Club, Redbank Plaza between 9am and 11am on Saturday morning.

All are welcome to share their ideas. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  chat time ipswich ipswich city council

LNP missing in action in Ipswich as election looms

LNP yet to name endorsed candidates in four local Ipswich seats

Major delays after truck and car collide

Traffic at Burpengary is still at a crawl.

Man taken to hospital with laceration

Petition to lower hospital parking fees gains momentum

Thousands call for action on hospital parking fee 'gouging'

Check out this tactical battle for $5000 prize

DETERMINED FINISH: Forest Lake runner Caleb Sadler gives his all winning last year's Ipswich Gift.

Ipswich foot racing back at turf club

Stories behind war-time quilts will come to life at high tea

Dr Annette Gero will be guest of honour Ipswich Art Gallery

Bowelscan program could save your life

LIFE SAVER: Rotary Club members - (from left) Rowarn Luder, James Pollock (front), Paul Pisasale and Tony Wills are reminding people that reduced priced Bowelscan test kits are now available in May and June.

Rotarians promote reduced price kits for a test you must undergo

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich Festival's Fire on the River

BIG BANG: The Ipswich Festival will kick off with the Fire on the River fireworks show.

Fireworks spectacular will spark into life from 7pm tonight

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Kate Ledger says critics who have accused the new Heath Ledger documentary of "whitewashing” obviously didn't know her brother

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

IPSWICH FESTIVAL: List of road closures

Ipswich Festival parade.

Drivers will need to divert around major road closures

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MasterChef 2017 contestant Rashedul Hasan.

First contestant eliminated after cook drops one of his dishes.

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $425,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

INVEST OR MAKE IT HOME

4 Walnut Close, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Take this spacious home and make it yours either as an Investment or a home with an excellent size yard with room for a shed, pool or caravan. Located in a quiet...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

LUXURY, RESORT STYLE HOME!

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 OFFERS FROM...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $439,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

8 ACRES (3.36Ha) PRIME VACANT LAND in High Demand Growth Corridor

23 - 31 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

Residential Land OWNER PURCHASED ELSEWHERE Extraordinary Opportunity Exists! Vacant semi-rural block with enormous lifestyle ... Offers Over...

OWNER PURCHASED ELSEWHERE Extraordinary Opportunity Exists! Vacant semi-rural block with enormous lifestyle or development potential sitting in the heart of the...

SECURE THIS INVESTMENT PROPERTY WITH HOME IN MIND

17 Benjamin Court, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 369000

Located in the popular western corridor of Yamanto and positioned on the high side of the street with amazing views of the Toowoomba range, this quality family...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

