Chance to tell Ipswich councillors what you think

HAVE an issue you want to discuss with the council?

Tomorrow morning residents will be able to speak directly with their divisional councillor at the Redbank Plaza.

The council has invited residents in Divisions 2, 3 and 9 to a 'Chat Time' session with four of Ipswich's elected officials.

Mayor Paul Pisasale, Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, Councillor Kerry Silver and Councillor Sheila Ireland will be at the Coffee Club, Redbank Plaza between 9am and 11am on Saturday morning.

All are welcome to share their ideas.