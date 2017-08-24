Chance of storms, gusty winds, hail in Ipswich today

POTENTIAL storms, gusty winds and small hail are forecast for Ipswich today.



The cloudy conditions already blanketing the city will stick about for the rest of the day with showers likely and the potential for more severe conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Julian De Morton said up to 10mm could be dumped on the city and residents should be ready for the chance of gusty winds, storms and small hail.

"It's generated by a trough that we've got to the west so during the day we might see some showers intensify around the area," he said.

"That could come with gusty winds and a little bit of hail around the region.

"Small hail around this time of year is not uncommon due to the low freezing temperatures."

He said the trough is expected to clear by Friday to make way for a sunny but frosty weakened.

Highs of 24 are predicted for Saturday and Sunday with Saturday morning dropping down to two degrees and with the chance of frost.