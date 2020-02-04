Chance for people with disability to shape future

A ROYAL Commission into violence, abuse, neglect and the exploitation of people with disability is a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to drive change according to one advocate, with the chance for Ipswich residents to make their voices heard today.

People with disability and their families, friends and supporters are invited to attend a community forum organised by the Royal Commission at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Peter Tully and his wife Linda have been working as advocates for people with disability in Ipswich for the past 13 years.

Together, they are 'Queensland Champions' for Every Australian Counts.

Mr Tully will be attending the forum but understood people were hesitant to share their experiences.

"We know one of the reasons we can embrace change within the disability sector is to provide our stories and listen to other people's stories," he said.

"As someone who grew up in a hospital in my younger years and who has had multiple involvements with multiple service providers, I really believe that this Royal Commission is long overdue.

"We can have an influence around how the disability sector might look in the future."

Queensland Collective for Inclusive Education member Sue Tape said the forum is a chance for people to share their experiences in an informal setting.

"The Royal Commission has a number of way that it engages with the community," she said.

"Obviously there are the official hearings which we have already seen two of these.

"It's an opportunity for people who might not typically engage with something like a Royal Commission staff to see and hear and feel how it might work.

"They can hear what is being discussed at a community level. It might be that its issues specific to people with live in Ipswich, issues around service providers or schools or other experiences in the health system for people with NDIS."

Ms Tape urged people to attend the event.

"There are support mechanisms in place by the disability Royal Commission, please take the opportunity to access those, whether it be legal services, counselling and advice services," she said.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to try and drive some change."

The community forum is an opportunity for the Royal Commission to update the community about its work, and for staff to hear directly from people with disability about their experiences of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

It will be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre from 11am-1pm.

The forum will be fully accessible, with Auslan Interpreters and live captioning and open to people with disability and their families.

If you are unable to attend but want to make a submission, visit the Royal Commission website.

If you'd prefer to talk about your experiences with Royal Commission staff more privately, they will be available to speak with you.

You can register for the event by visiting Eventbrite.