Chance for Ipswich to built world's best military vehicles

BUILT: Rheinmetall Australia managing director Gary Stewart, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and State Development Minister Cameron Dick at the military vehicle centre of excellence at Redbank. Cordell Richardson

SOME of the world's best military vehicles could be built and exported from Ipswich's $170million military vehicle centre of excellence, the Premier has declared.

Annastacia Palaszczuk joined Rheinmetall's global CEO Armin Papperger for the leader's first tour of the Redbank military site since turning the sod in October.

The shell of the production warehouse, where the Boxer combat vehicles will be built, has largely been completed.

"What we see here is something that I never dreamed Queensland would be capable of doing,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We are up there with the best in the world.

"We are building the best in the world and Rheinmetall is building the best military vehicle centre of excellence not just for Queensland and Australia but for the whole Asia Pacific region.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the centre had the ability to build vehicles for the rest of the region.

"That would make Queensland a global destination for the manufacture of boxers and other military vehicles,” she said.

"Ipswich should be very proud because this centre of excellence shows Ipswich is capable of anything.”

Ms Palaszczuk met with Mr Papperger during the Premier's trade mission to Berlin in April.

"I never have seen such a trustful relationship that we've built up with Australia, especially the state of Queensland,” Mr Papperger said.

"Rheinmetall will and has to invest in Queensland.

"We will find the best people here... good, qualified people.”

Rheinmetall Australia managing director Gary Stewart said the Redbank facility would allow the company to build the "best military vehicles for the world in the next 30 years”.

"It allows Australia to compete on the global scale and win,” he said.

"It's an exciting time to be here in Queensland.

"This is a world-class facility that we can all be proud of and it will be producing excellent work and excellent capabilities for Australia for many years to come.”