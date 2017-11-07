WEATHER WATCH: BoM latest on SEQ storm warning

LATEST: The Bureau of Meteorology advise that thunderstorm activity has temporarily eased across southeast Queensland.

While the immediate threat has passed, a more general warning remains current for parts of the southeast Coast district.

The situation will continue to be monitored and further, more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will be issued as necessary.

2-3cm hail reported near Beaudesert

3-4cm hail reported at Kandanga

2cm hail reported near North Lakes

2-3cm hail reported at Banyo

107km/h wind gust was reported at Double Island Point

A more general warning is also current for the Wide Bay and Burnett, Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

UPDATE: A severe storm warning is in place for people in Redland City and parts of Ipswich, Gympie, Logan, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Noosa and Brisbane City Council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2:55 pm, very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Beaudesert, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, the area north of Noosa Heads and Lake Cooloola.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast to southeast.

Very dangerous severe storms about #SEQld. Large hail and damaging winds possible https://t.co/JiiIN9O4PM pic.twitter.com/luMn6JqDjM — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 7, 2017

Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Numinbah Valley and Canungra by 3:25 pm and Springbrook, Little Nerang Dam and the area south of Canungra by 3:55 pm.

Other severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Greenbank, Redbank Plains, Manly, Wynnum, southern waters of Moreton Bay and Mud Island.

They are forecast to affect Logan City, Archerfield, Dunwich, Peel Island, Point Lookout and Amity Point by 3:25 pm and Cleveland, Mount Cotton, Victoria Point, Slacks Creek, Tingalpa Reservoir and Ormiston by 3:55 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Beaudesert has been blanketed by hail. Pic: Pamela Pearce Ogle. #9News pic.twitter.com/ont3aFe9OA — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) November 7, 2017

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Chance of another rain deluge in Ipswich tonight

INITIAL: JUST when Ipswich residents thought the early Spring deluge had dried up and the city braced itself for sweltering temperatures, the skies have reopened.

A late storm overnight broke a humid evening and made way for more rain and cloudy conditions on the forecast at least until early next week.

There is a chance of isolated showers today and tomorrow with temperatures peaking at 29 and 25 degrees while more rain is expected to return late in the week.

Today will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures struggle to reach the high 20s from tomorrow.

Temperature could drop to as low as 13 degrees on Thursday, well below the monthly average of 29.6 degrees.