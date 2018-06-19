Championship leader's plan to win his 'home Supercars event'

Shell V-Power Racing's Scott McLaughlin at Queensland Raceway to launch the countdown for the Ipswich SuperSprint.

Shell V-Power Racing's Scott McLaughlin at Queensland Raceway to launch the countdown for the Ipswich SuperSprint. Rob Williams

IN ONE month the crackling sound of 27 rumbling Supercars will bellow at Queensland Raceway as the annual event hits the Ipswich region.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin visited the circuit to launch next month's meeting, which will run between July 20 and 22.

One of the region's biggest events, the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint is again expected to draw thousands of spectators when Supercars hit the track.

"It's going to be good, 30 days out I think it's exciting for the category to get back here and get amongst it," McLaughlin said.

"It's a great track for viewing for everyone and we always have some really decent racing too."

Queensland Raceway has been a happy hunting ground for the 25-year old at Dick Johnson Racing Team Penske.

He hopes to extend his 161-point championship lead and build on last year's first place at the circuit that throws "a bit of everything" at drivers.

"It's important we try and keep our roll going, get through Townsville first and then come here and if we're still somewhere in the lead at the same sort of point I'll be pretty happy," he said.

McLaughlin is known as an honorary Queenslander after moving from Melbourne to join Dick Johnson Racing Team Penske, based at Yatala.

Johnson, who is regarded as a sporting icon of the state, maintains a large fan base that descends on Queensland Raceway each year.

"Last year for me, driving the (car number) 17 here in Queensland was massive and synonymous with the whole state," McLaughlin said.

"It was exciting to be a Queenslander in some ways and we do notice there's a massive support base here."

Shell V-Power Racing's Scott McLaughlin at Queensland Raceway with chopper pilot Jesse Hammond from Pterodactyl Helicopters. Rob Williams

The championship leader also took to the sky with Pterodactyl Helicopters for a bird's-eye view of the circuit, dubbed 'the paperclip'.

Spectators will also have the chance to fly high, with the company offering joy flights during next month's Coates Hire Ipswich Supersprint event.

Pilot Jesse Hammond said the joy flights would be popular with spectators.

"It's a big event that draws a lot of people to the area and that's good for us and the area and other businesses in the area," he said.

"We get a bit of an adrenaline rush of course having all the cars out.

"We get to fly over the track, see the cars ,see the race and people get to experience it from a whole different perspective."