Champion's superior speed

UNBEATEN: Ipswich's Australian Heavyweight champ Demsey McKean overcame his opponent within two rounds to maintain his perfect 15 and 0 professional record. Cordell Richardson

BOXING: Two rounds is all it took for colossal Ipswich heavyweight Demsey McKean to knock out his opponent on Saturday night.

The Australian titleholder barely raised a sweat as he dismantled the Czech Republic's Dominik Musil in front of hometown fans at The Star Casino's Five Star Boxing Event.

"I'm over the moon with my performance," he said after the dominant display.

"It was earlier than I predicted, but the earlier the better.

"Get in and get it done without sustaining any damage. That's what it is all about.

"Physically I'm fine. No niggles. No damage."

The 198cm southpaw fought intelligently. Capitalising on his superior speed and reach, he kept his rival at a distance and attacked selectively.

"He was quite crafty," McKean said.

"He had an open guard and was moving a lot looking for his counters. So I just stayed smart, stayed long and picked my shots."

After assessing Musil in the opening round and becoming accustomed to his style, McKean's corner spotted an opening.

As their man sat down in between rounds, they instructed him to lure the Czech forward and unleash his devastating left hand.

About two minutes into the second round, McKean got his chance, loading up his lethal left and levelling his opponent.

"I loaded up the left and that's the one that sealed the deal," he said.

"It worked a treat."

McKean was supposed to be fighting for the Oceania Interim Title.

However, the boxer he was to face American Curtis Harper withdrew late for unknown reasons throwing the bout into disarray.

With Harper pulling out, McKean's management searched frantically for someone else to take on their man.

In the end, the 117kg, 196cm Czech, with more than 100 amateur fights, as well as five professional bouts, answered the call but no title would be up for grabs. Instead, the pair went toe-to-toe in an eight round international fight.

A win over Harper would have also shot McKean up the World Boxing Association rankings as far as the top 15.

He will still make some progress but the last minute withdrawal means he will not jump as high as originally anticipated.

Though disappointed not to be holding the Oceania Interim Title, McKean said Musil had still been his toughest examination to date.

Remaining positive, he said he still got to test himself against a worthy adversary and showcase the skills he had been developing in training.

"They (Musil's team) were confident," he said. "They were coming to win. He had been in full training. He was fit and experienced.

"I still got to test myself and put my skills on the line. It was definitely a step up in class."

Taking on the rest of the world at the international fight night, Australia were dominant, with all but one of the locals on the seven-fight card prevailing.

"It was a cracking event for the hometown boys," McKean said. "We all had tough fights.

"That is what it is about - testing yourself and everyone rose to the occasion."

Having relocated to the Gold Coast, the born and bred Ipswich boxer said the support of friends and family had given him an edge and made the triumph particularly sweet.

"It was off tap," he said. "I fuelled off that.

"The crowd was roaring, especially after the knockout.

"It was electrifying. It was a really good feeling."

McKean is next scheduled to enter the ring in September.

His opponent is yet to be finalised but he is hopeful the fight will be for the Oceania Interim Title.

Last night he flew to London with partner Elayna Rai for some well-earned rest and recreation following several months of intense training.