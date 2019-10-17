Champions for a 10th time

Mt Marrow State School students celebrate winning the annual Small Schools Ball Games Day, winning it for the tenth year in a row.

Last month Mount Marrow, Ashwell, Haigslea and Marburg State Schools competed in the Small Schools Ball Games Day.

The students competed with their age groups in Captain Ball, Leader Ball, Tunnel Ball, Unders and Overs, Tunnel and Zig, and a new game, File Gap.

Mount Marrow State School won the day, making it a consecutive 10 years of winning Ball Games.

Sharon Bulow is a teacher aide at Mount Marrow and has been doing Ball Games with the students for almost 40 years. She is passionate about Ball Games and practises with the children for weeks leading up to the big day.

Sharon attributes the success of Mount Marrow State School to the mindset of the children who she said are, "keen, eager, and really want to go out and win!"

Congratulations to all the schools, students and teachers who took part. See you in 2020!