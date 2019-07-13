Champion stud steer aids award winning pie triumph

MAGIC PIES: Old Fernvale Bakery's Brad Gordon is again a apart of a winning team with the business adding to its accolades.

MAGIC PIES: Old Fernvale Bakery's Brad Gordon is again a apart of a winning team with the business adding to its accolades. ALI KUCHEL

Quality beef is the most essential ingredient to any meat pie, but the Boonah Show's champion steer has turned one pie into a gold medal winner.

From the 20 plus awards his team won at the Queensland Baking Show on the weekend, it's this prize for the best meat pie that has Old Fernvale Bakery owner Bill Rose most proud.

"When people walk into a bakery, they ask the question: can I have a pie please?” He said.

"It's the flagship of any bakery. That's the award that we won the gold for which matters most to us.”

Bill said his team take great pride in their pies, using authentic premium meat, without the additives and preservatives that are present in so many commercial products.

"We go to a hell of a lot of trouble to source our beef. There's a really good statement that I like: do you remember what real beef in a pie tastes like?”

For the baking contest, the bakery's resident butcher purchased the champion steer from the Boonah Show to ensure the meat for the pie was of the absolute best quality, and the decision paid off.

"A high percentage of our pies are based on that award-winning meat pie, and to win that award means that customers will always be eating the pie that won the gold medal,” Bill said.

The Old Fernvale Bakery won 20 medals at the Baking Show, and numerous runner-up commendations, more than anybody else in the contest.

In some categories, the team won several places, resulting in eight gold medals, six silver, and five bronze.

Among their wins were prizes for best cake, best grain bread rolls, best sour-dough rye, and the trophy for the overall pastry award.

Bill had high praise for every member of his team, many of whom have independently earned accolades elsewhere.

"We try to share things around so all our bakers in our team are represented, our apprentices, our senior bakers. It's a great team effort,” he siad