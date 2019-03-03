Champion lifts three times his weight at state titles
POWERLIFTING: Sports stars all dream of success but for Tom Hardy it was more than a dream.
He went to Brisbane on Saturday to the Global Powerlifting Association wanting to tick three boxes.
Hardy wanted an Australian junior squat record, a win in the open division and a total lift of 800kg across three events and he ticked each box.
He already had the world record for squat of 333kg and his new Australian record will not be recognised as world records have to be in national competitions with accredited judges.
Diba Heinrich trains with Hardy at DY Gym in Warwick and was second overall in her division in benchpress only .
Former Warwick lifter Frank Harmon was third in his division in benchpress only.
Hardy lifts
340.5kg Squat - New Australian Record
190kg Benchpress only
270kg Deadlift personal best
800.5kg Total First place 110kg open division