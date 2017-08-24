LETTER: Champion kids' rights to have both parents

CHILDREN will be the biggest losers when same- sex marriage becomes the norm.

Why do I say this?

Both my personal life and my professional experience tell me so.

My mother left my father at Cooroy where I was born to come to Hawthorne when I was a baby.

So I grew up without a father.

Believe me, that is not ideal.

No father's love, no-one to show you how to use tools, having to lie at school that he was dead, estranged from his side of the family and so on.

As a full-time, permanent school teacher at Queensland state schools my entire career of over 43 years and an observer and teacher of children all my life, I have to say that children need their father and mother.

Yes, they can survive quite successfully without one, but ideally, they should have both of their natural parents when they are growing up.

That is simply how we are.

In this adult matter, children have no voice.

Even grown up as a man (I am now 70 ), I still miss a father's influence on me.

If you had both mother and father growing up, do you really know what childhood is like without one of them?

We champion animals that have no voice, don't we?

Why not champion all children who have the right to both a mother and a father when they are growing up?

CLIVE (Surname withheld)

Newtown