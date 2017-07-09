21°
Champagne Jets victory keep finals hopes alive

Joel Gould
| 9th Jul 2017 6:57 PM
STARS: Jets prop Nat Neale was on fire in the win over Souths-Logan while flying winger Michael Purcell (right) scored two tries to take his season tally to 18.
STARS: Jets prop Nat Neale was on fire in the win over Souths-Logan while flying winger Michael Purcell (right) scored two tries to take his season tally to 18.

THE great Arthur Beetson would have been proud of the plays prop Tyson Lofipo put on for the Jets opening two tries in their superb 30-22 win over Souths-Logan.

The win kept their finals hopes alive after a victory founded on the champagne rugby league that inspired Ipswich to the 2015 premiership.

Lofipo, who last year returned to action after a knee reconstruction, was inspirational up front alongside Channel Nine's man of the match Nat Neale.

After the Magpies opened the scoring, Lofipo did it all himself to give the Jets the lead when he displayed dazzling late footwork at the line and then wrestled over with sheer determination to score in the 13th minute.

Six minutes later, the play seemed to have broken down when Lofipo, from a standing start, stormed into the line, put on a sidestep and unfurled a delightful one-handed Beetson-style pass to Michael Purcell. The "kangaroo catcher'' put the foot on the gas and sprinted away to make it 12-4.

The determined straight running of five-eighth Chris Ash next came to the fore when he barged over before the Jets scored one of the tries of the year.

Ash saw a chance down the right side and found Jesse Roberts in support who offloaded to a flying Marion Seve. Seve then sent Purcell over with a brilliant pressure pass and the Jets led 24-4.

Souths-Logan scored either side of the break and there were some nervous moments when the scoreline got back to 24-16.

But a Wes Conlon dart from dummy-half and subsequent try to Sam Martin gave Ipswich breathing space and they hung on despite the Magpies scoring the final try.

It was Conlon's short kick-offs which will long live in the memory. He drilled one with his right boot 10.5m and over the sideline to give the Jets the feed, dribbled another 11m with his left boot, and Ipswich regained possession, and then walloped another over the sideline soon after. It was sheer genius.

Co-coach Shane Walker said Lofipo played a key role in setting the tone.

Walker said the way his side worked the giant Souths-Logan pack over in the first half, while also playing "Jets style”, was crucial.

"Every year Tyson is improving but this season has been his best by far,” Walker said.

"Myself and Ben (Walker) have both come back from reconstructions and we know the mental anguish and the self-doubt you go through, especially when it comes to your footwork.

"Deep down Tyson may have had some dark thoughts about using his footwork but he has taken his game to another level.

"The poise he showed (in setting up the Purcell try) when the ball went to ground was outstanding.

"He picked it up, took his time and knew exactly what he was doing in attracting two defenders and then popping the offload.

"Tyson has got footwork most backs would be envious for, great speed and he is as strong as an ox.”

Walker said Neale showed again why he deserved an NRL deal.

"Given that just about everyone in Souths' forward pack has played NRL, Nat put a great case forward as to whey he should be signed,” Walker said.

"What was pleasing about the win was how the players played Jets footy and it is good to be a part of when we are playing with such flair.

"It was a big game that we had to win given that they were sixth and four points clear before the game.”

Ipswich Jets 30 (Michael Purcell 2, Tyson Lofipo, Chris Ash, Sam Martin tries; Wes Conlon 5 goals) def Souths Logan 22 (Herman Ese'ese, Travis Waddell, George Fai, Sam Scarlett tries; Jamayne Isaako 3 goals) at Davies Park.

Ladder: PNG 30, Sunshine Coast 27, Redcliffe 26, Easts 25, Townsville 24, Souths- Logan 22, Ipswich 20, Mackay 17, Wynnum-Manly 16, Norths 14, Burleigh 12, CQ 11, Northern Pride 10, Tweed Heads 10.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  intrust super cup ipswich jets nat neale shane walker tyson lofipo

