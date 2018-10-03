Chamber's leadership a big plus for Ipswich: MP

POSITIVE signs are ahead, with growing investment and optimism in Ipswich's business community, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard believes.

In a speech to parliament, Ms Howard sought to turn around the recent perceptions of Ipswich and praised the city's Chamber of Commerce and Industry group for its leadership and support.

"I believe that Ipswich has a prosperous future," she said.

"While Ipswich has experienced some challenges recently, as the member for Ipswich I am determined to help build confidence within my local business community and raise awareness of Ipswich's potential as a great place to invest.

"I also want to assure the people of Ipswich that their city is in a strong position to capitalise on projects that will help their local economy thrive and generate jobs."

Ms Howard said the recent southeast Queensland regional projects forum showcased significant projects in Ipswich and its surrounding regions.

She said the projects would generate hundreds of construction and operational jobs, with many more created indirectly through wider supply chain activities.

"Ipswich will benefit from its proximity to projects like the Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at Redbank, the Ipswich Hospital upgrade, the inland rail project and Cross River Rail," Ms Howard said.

"A growing local economy cannot do without a good business support network.

"To that end, the people of Ipswich are fortunate to have the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry."

There are more than 700 nominations for this year's City of Ipswich Business Excellence Awards - exceeding the number of last year's nominations by 62 per cent.

"For over 30 years, the awards have celebrated Ipswich businesses and employees who have contributed to the continued growth of the local Ipswich economy," Ms Howard said.

Next year the chamber will also represent Ipswich at the Smart City Summit in Taipei.