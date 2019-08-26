Chamber of Commerce set to expand through region

Bronwyn Davies is eager to bring a Chamber of Commerce and Industry to all of Somerset.

ONE small Chamber of Commerce is marching forward with its strategy to occupy the rest of its region.

Encouraging growth and celebrating success were key points of discussion at the Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce and Community AGM .

The main focus of recently re-elected Chamber President Bronwyn Davies was to follow through on her plans to expand the Chamber to encompass the entire Somerset Region.

"It doesn't matter where you are in the region, our issues from a business perspective are pretty much the same: transport, water, infrastructure,” she said.

"We need to be bigger, to have a bigger voice. That's the direction that we're taking, and I'm hoping every business in Somerset will support us in that venture.”

Ms Davies said there was some pushback to the idea of a unified Chamber of Commerce, due to the size of the Somerset Region and the distance between locations.

"From my perspective as the chamber president, it's not an issue,” she said.

"I don't have a problem with the travelling that's going to be required. I've committed myself.”

Spreading awareness and getting more support from local businesses was key to the chamber's success, Ms Davies said. Her plan is to personally visit every business in the region, to introduce herself and gauge interest in the idea.

"We need the business support. I have support from the Somerset Regional Business Alliance, I have Council support, and I have some membership support,” she said.

"We need to encompass all of those local businesses, so their voices, whatever they feel might be an issue, they've got a platform to speak their mind.”

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann offered his support to the plan, and highlighted the successes of local businesses.

During his address at the AGM, Cr Lehmann said the region continued to be driven by the three "Ps” of protein, producers and pastoralists, noting 20 per cent of the Somerset workforce was employed in the food and transport industries.

"They are the lifeblood of our community,” he said, "It's an exciting time for Somerset businesses big and small.”