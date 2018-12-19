Challenging combat after the apocalypse

PLAY NOW: Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden can be played on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

THE end of the world as we know it has been a popular theme in video games lately.

Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden is developed by The Bearded Ladies and published by Funcom for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Based on a pen-and-paper role-playing game, the game is set about 200 years after pandemics and nuclear war have more or less wiped out the world, leaving the handful of survivors - most of whom have developed mutations as a result of the background radiation and pathogens - picking over the ruins to survive.

The game is set in Sweden, of all places, which makes a nice change from the usual US base of most apocalyptic fiction. Don't worry, all the audio and on-screen text is still in English.

Exploring the map is done in real time, but when combat starts the game switches to a turn-based mode, similar to most other titles in the genre including Jagged Alliance 2, Shadowrun Returns and Phantom Doctrine.

The first two characters you start with are a mutant humanoid boar and duck who explore the ruins to find supplies for The Ark, their home base and one of the last places where humanity still exists in any recognisable form.

The art style is excellent, doing a great job of atmospherically capturing a decaying world which is a mystery to its inhabitants. Wrecked ambulances and traffic jams tell of unsuccessful evacuation attempts, skeletons and Hazmat suit-clad bodies indicate where people finally fell, and scrap-metal fences and structures tell of efforts to survive in the immediate aftermath of the world's end.

The voice acting and narration is very good too, helping bring the main characters to life and adding to the overall experience of the game.

Combat, however, is very difficult, to the point where it crosses from challenging to frustrating on many occasions. Enemies include ghouls, psionics, raiders and mutated beasts, all of whom have quite a lot of health and can take several successful shots to bring down. One enemy type has unlimited Molotov cocktails, while another can simultaneously do significant damage to every member of your squad and another can heal and resurrect enemies you've already killed.

There's also pretty much no interaction with anyone in the world - generally everyone you encounter wants to kill you, with the exception of a handful of recruitable squad members.

I enjoyed Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden, but found combat too challenging to really get into the game and get as much fun out of it as I'd like.

Having said that, with the great worldbuilding and designs and characters, I'm keen to see more of the world so hopefully there will be some additional expansions or games in the series on the way soon.