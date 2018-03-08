Popular chairman resigns as council moves in on board

Ipswich Events Corporation executive chairman Paul Casos confirmed this year's Festival would be his last

Ipswich Events Corporation executive chairman Paul Casos confirmed this year's Festival would be his last Rob Williams

PAUL Casos will resign from Ipswich Events Corporation within months as the Ipswich City Council moves to negotiate more involvement in the entity.

After 25 years at the helm, Mr Casos confirmed this year's Ipswich Festival would be his last.

His resignation, one week after it was revealed he was no longer on the Willowbank Raceway Board, comes as Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli confirmed the council was talking with the entity.

"Ipswich City Council has contracts in place with Ipswich Events Corporation to deliver several events this year, including the Ipswich Festival," he said.

"We are currently discussing with Ipswich Events Corporation the objectives and needs of council going forward."

Cr Antoniolli said the corporation would choose who replaced Mr Casos.

"Ipswich Events Corporation is an independent organisation which determines its own directors and chairman," he said.

After a quarter of a century in the chairman's role, Mr Casos said there "comes a time when you've got to start to move aside".

He said the direction of the company would change and he expected to be involved in the council's negotiations to have more involvement with the corporation.

"I've been talking to the council and encouraging them in that way," he said.

"There's a lot of risk that is involved with events and that risk falls on the board.

"They're considering how that will all be incorporated into council."

Mr Casos heaped praise on the staff of the corporation and said the entity had contributed to the city.

"We've done a lot of events over the years, everything from the opening of the art gallery to the workshops rail museum openings as well," he said.