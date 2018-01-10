This digital flip chart could change your worklife

THE days of brainstorming on butcher's paper appear to be numbered after Samsung revealed a digital flip chart that promises to 'transform the boardroom'.

The Samsung Flip is a digitised whiteboard that can also connect and mirror a mobile phone on the display.

Up to four people can scribble their thoughts and notes on the wheel-based board with their fingers or dual-sided pen, filling up to 20 digital 'pages'.

The 55-inch board scrolls like a smartphone, flips to a vertical or horizontal display and users can customise their notes by changing colour.

Samsung showed off a first-look of the new product at CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week, dubbing it the 'Workplace of the Future'.

The flip chart can then be exported as JPEG or PDF and emailed, printed, saved to USB or on the cloud.

"Today's workers require more powerful and flexible technologies, and we truly believe that our new Samsung Flip display offers endless possibilities for driving impactful collaboration," said Seog-gi Kim, Samsung Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business.

It will retail from US$2699.

Tanya Westthorp travelled to CES as a guest of Samsung