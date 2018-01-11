Inside the craziest and best booths at CES 2018

The wall of TVs at LG. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

FROM 'mini-cities' to 'living streets' and dancing robots, tech companies have pulled out all the big guns to win the consumer heart at the 2018 CES.

And with their deep pockets, it's no surprise the 'booths' of tech giants are insane.

We took a look inside the most impressive stands at CES.

THE MINI CITY:

Company: Samsung

Samsung is all about connecting devices to everything at this year's CES so it completely transformed the layout of its booth to become a 'mini city' broken up into three connected districts - home, innovation and lifestyle.

Walk under a huge gateway to enter the city and inside you'll see different rooms featuring appliances - the Family Hub refrigerator, FlexWash washing machine and smart cooking appliances in the kitchen/laundry area, TVs in the bedroom area and the giant 146-inch 'The Wall' MicroLED modular TV and speakers in the loungeroom.

Then there's a flashy car and Virtual Reality cockpit stations demonstrating where 5G will take connectivity from the home to the road.

The car within Samsung’s display at CES 2018, Las Vegas. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

In the same district, the SmartThings room demonstrates the array of smart devices that can be connected together on the one cloud - from lights, speakers, alarms and doorbells.

The SmartThings wall at CES 2018, Las Vegas. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

But get in early, the Samsung booth quickly fills with wall-to-wall people.

A few minutes walk away, Samsung Gear has an epic 4D virtual reality stand that resembles a mini theme park with VR snowboarding, skiing and even dinosaur rides.

The flying dino VR experience at Samsung. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

THE LIVING STREET:

Company: Ford

Ford has grand plans to transform not only the way we commute but also our lifestyle.

So the motoring giant has used its display to show its vision of what a connected city could be like.

The Ford living street at CES 2018, Las Vegas. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

You're greeted by a streetscape as you step on to the display floor where roads, cycle way and parks have been set up.

There's a self-driving pizza delivery van parked in one lane and an ambulance parked on the other side.

The pizza delivery car at Ford’s display at CES 2018, Las Vegas. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

Ford wants to demonstrate how driverless cars can streamline delivery services and help small businesses grow.

The ambulance demonstrates how a connected smart car can detect when a driver is suffering a medical condition and alert paramedics.

BE MESMERISED AMONG FLOOR-TO-CEILING TVS:

Company: LG

LG has gone for an extravagant, 'shock-and-awe' approach, playing up its biggest strength - the TV.

At the entrance is a mesmerising huge passage filled with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling OLED TVs playing incredible waterfall, glacier and sunset vision that transports you right to the location.

The wall of TVs at LG. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

The passage is crammed with people all busy filming and taking photos for their Instagram.

Straight past the immersive display is more glitz - a glimmering chandelier of sorts that's synchronised with music and a Super UHD TV.

The LG display at CES 2018, Las Vegas. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

The booth also features themed-rooms with LG products and concept shopping and hotel robots.

THE DANCING ROBOT:

Company: Nikon

The camera-maker has a showstopping dancing robot at the front of its booth pushing the message that Nikon is moving to incorporate robotics into its business after acquiring Mark Roberts Motion Control.

Mark Roberts robots are used for film, commercial and broadcast and has been involved in the filming of Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Kingsman and Harry Potter.

At the stall, two high-speed cinebots fitted with Nikon cameras film guests dancing from two angles and then send the video straight to their phone.

The dancing robotic cameras at CES 2018, Las Vegas. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

DID I JUST STEP INTO THE JETSON'S UNIVERSE?

Company: Bell

It's the Texas helicopter company's first appearance at CES but boy did they bring it.

Bell has a futuristic concept Air Taxi cabin on display.

Its plan is to fix road gridlock by making short air trips accessible not only to the wealthy but also to the general public.

The Air Taxi at CES 2018, Las Vegas. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

Bell says a 1.5 hour congested commute can be cut down to six minutes by taking to the sky in the comfort of an Air Taxi, which is a cross between a chopper and a drone.

Visitors to the stand can strap on virtual reality headsets and sit in the cabin to see what a flight would be like.