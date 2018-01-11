How to get two hours sleep in 20 minutes

EXHAUSTED but too busy to catch some shut eye?
One of the most sought-after tech experiences at this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas actually involves taking a nap alongside 20 strangers.
Stress management and recovery company NuCalm has released its consumer version of its four-part recovery system ReNu that enables people to fall into a deep relaxation and essentially get two hours sleep in 20 minutes.
The device 'gently hijacks' and overrides our survival and hyper-vigilant instincts and puts the user into a deeply relaxed pre-sleep, said NuCalm Vice President of Sales David Poole.
"Amino acids and a stimulation device normalise the stress in the midbrain, it stops the stress response, just like alcohol does," he said
"It's almost like a hypnosis of the brain."
The user dons a wearable eye mask, headphones playing neuroacoustic tracks designed to relax and attaches pads behind their neck that push a micro current stimulation through the body.
"You're in a deeply rested state … you're not asleep but you are in a pre-sleep," he said.
The device costs $US799.
