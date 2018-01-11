Menu
How to get two hours sleep in 20 minutes

Catch two hours sleep in 20 minutes with NuCalm technology.
by Tanya Westthorp

EXHAUSTED but too busy to catch some shut eye?

One of the most sought-after tech experiences at this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas actually involves taking a nap alongside 20 strangers.

Stress management and recovery company NuCalm has released its consumer version of its four-part recovery system ReNu that enables people to fall into a deep relaxation and essentially get two hours sleep in 20 minutes.

Twenty strangers catch a nap together at CES in Las Vegas. Photo: Tanya Westthorp
The device 'gently hijacks' and overrides our survival and hyper-vigilant instincts and puts the user into a deeply relaxed pre-sleep, said NuCalm Vice President of Sales David Poole.

"Amino acids and a stimulation device normalise the stress in the midbrain, it stops the stress response, just like alcohol does," he said

"It's almost like a hypnosis of the brain."

People catch two hours sleep in 20 minutes with NuCalm technology. Photo: Tanya Westthorp
The user dons a wearable eye mask, headphones playing neuroacoustic tracks designed to relax and attaches pads behind their neck that push a micro current stimulation through the body.

"You're in a deeply rested state … you're not asleep but you are in a pre-sleep," he said.

The device costs $US799.

Tanya Westthorp travelled to Las Vegas as a guest of Samsung.

