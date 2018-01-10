CES 2018: Google comes unstuck by flooding desert rains

The Google Assistant playground at CES was closed after flooding. Photo: Tanya Westthorp

HEY Google, where can I buy a mop?

That's exactly what staff at Google's epic-looking CES 2018 tent would likely have been asking after it was flooded overnight.

Heavy rains in Las Vegas put a dampener (literally) on the opening day of CES for the tech giant when it was forced to close its Google Assistant Playground.

The tent turned into a sieve with leaks popping up all over, flooding the floor and forcing crews to frantically cover the roof with a tarpaulin before the conference even officially opened today.

By late afternoon, water was still being pumped out from the flooded room and clean up crews continued to mop up.

But in typical Google fashion, it saw humour in the disaster, plastering its outdoor screens with a sulky-faced cloud and 'The rain stole our thunder' messaging.

"The Google Assistant playground is closed today, please come back and see us tomorrow," read the screen.

The Google Assistant playground was set to be a must-visit on day one of CES but what fun things are inside remains to be seen.

It comes as Las Vegas experienced localised flash flooding after between 12-24mm of rain fell.

While in Queensland terms, that's just a sprinkle, it's a stack of rain for the desert city of Las Vegas with road infrastructure and stormwater drains struggling to cope.

Hey Google, see you tomorrow