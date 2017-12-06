CEO, mayor get power to 'take action' on suspended officers

The meeting was temporarily closed to the public and other council staff while councillors discussed the proposal.

COUNCILLORS have handed the acting chief executive officer and mayor power to take action on the employment of suspended officers during the summer break.

At the last ordinary meeting of the year deputy mayor, Wayne Wendt, moved a motion to permit mayor Andrew Antoniolli and acting chief executive officer, Gary Kellar, to make decisions about the officers' employment.

Councillor Paul Tully amended the motion to 'exclude dismissal' of the officers.

The Queensland Times understands the motion related to the employment of suspended chief executive officer Jim Lindsay and chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation, Craig Maudsley.

Both were charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission earlier this year.

Mr Maudsley was charged with misconduct in relation to public office.

Mr Lindsay was charged with official corruption in September.

In a notice of motion to his colleagues, Cr Wendt noted the operations of the council needed to continue through the looming summer break.

"Given the impending recess period of December 2017 - January 2018, it may become necessary to take steps to progress the matters and, subject to those steps, to make a decision regarding to the industrial matters,” he said.

"While no decisions have been made at this time, council will need to provide capacity through appropriate delegations, to ensure that those matters can be addressed and decisions made in accordance with council's policies, procedures and the officers' contracts of employment.”

The two officers are suspended from duty, pending their response to concerns in accordance with the council's discipline procedure.

Cr Antoniolli confirmed the matter related to "high-profile staff” and as such, the council did "not intend to answer any further questions” due to privacy concerns.