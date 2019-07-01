11 council jobs paying up to $100k

SEVERAL jobs are available at arguably one of the best-paying employers in the west; Ipswich City Council.

With generous superannuation, hours and job security, the council has listed 11 vacancies in its 1200-staff organisation.

Jobs include plant operator, executive coordinator and assistant to CEO David Farmer.

Executive coordinator (Community, Cultural and Economic Development Department)

Executive Coordinators manage executive administration, departmental office operations and provide high level assistance to the relevant general manager to facilitate the effective and efficient operation of their department.

These are full time, permanent positions with a salary of $80,765 to $84,249 per annum, plus a council contribution to superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

Executive coordinator (Infrastructure and Environment Department)

Candidates will ideally possess qualifications in business or management and substantial experience in the provision of executive support, planning and coordination and researching complex issues.

These are full time, permanent positions with a salary of $80,765 to $84,249 per annum, plus a council contribution to superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

Technical Officer (Natural Environment)

This position reports to the principal officer (Natural Resources) and is responsible for providing technical support and assistance in the development and delivery of plans, programs, procedures, policies and guidelines for the on-ground management of the natural areas within the city's open space network.

This is a full time permanent appointment with a salary range of $73,803 to $84,249 per annum dependant on skills and experience, plus a council contribution to superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

Field Worker (Roads and Drainage District Team)

The successful applicant may operate machinery and will undertake general road and drainage maintenance within the roads and drainage maintenance teams and ensure assigned tasks are completed as directed with limited supervision.

This is a permanent full time position (38 hours per week - nine day fortnight) with a salary range of $53,505 to $55,113 per annum, plus employer superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

IOT Lead

The IOT Lead is responsible for the leadership, ownership and implementation of Internet of Things (IOT) and Smart City Data Analytics, visualisation and intelligence for council and the City of Ipswich.

The IOT Lead ensures existing and new IoT, cloud, data and connectivity platforms and systems work together to provide a seamless experience in supporting council and city priorities.

This is a permanent full-time position with a salary range of $95,852 to $101,658 per annum plus employer superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

Web developer

The web developer will assist in the design of the council's web / online systems and the management of the Sharepoint environment.

The web developer will support the development of new applications and functionality to meet business requirements.

The web developer will further provide technical oversight for the council's internal facing and legacy ICT web / online systems.

This is a permanent full-time position with a salary range of $80,765 to $92,954 per annum plus employer superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

Manager, Works and Field Services (Infrastructure and Environment Department)

Branch managers ensure streamlined information flows across their department, propose policy development and enhancement and monitor, measure and report the delivery of outcomes within their branch and area of expertise.

Branch managers will be appointed on renewable fixed-term contracts with an attractive salary package including employer superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

Manager, Environment and Sustainability (Infrastructure and Environment Department)

Candidates will possess strong leadership in their area of expertise and have substantial negotiation, consultation and communication skills to facilitate "whole of Council" integration of planning and service delivery and to deal with the needs of customers, local government, management and employees in an environment of change.

Branch managers will be appointed on renewable fixed-term contracts with an attractive salary package including employer superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

Manager, Procurement (Corporate Services Department)

Reporting to general managers, branch managers are responsible for integrating and optimising planning and delivery services across key functions in a customer focused manner and contributing to the delivery of integrated strategic planning in order for the council to manage strong growth in the future.

Branch managers will be appointed on renewable fixed-term contracts with an attractive salary package including employer superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

Plant operator

The City Maintenance Branch of the Infrastructure and Environment Department provides operational services for the council's road and drainage assets.

The successful applicant will operate plant and equipment within licence requirements, manufacturer's specifications and to the council's standards and comply with relevant legislation, council policies and procedures.

This is a permanent full time position with a salary range of $54,945 - $56,253 per annum, plus a council contribution to superannuation of up to 12 per cent.

Executive assistant to the chief executive officer

This position will manage and implement a variety of administrative, project and research tasks which will assist in facilitating the proficient operation of the office to the chief executive officer.

This diverse, dynamic and busy role will provide executive and confidential assistance to the chief executive officer, managing and prioritising workflow for the preparation of correspondence, briefings, research and other documentation.

The successful candidate will develop and maintain relationships and liaise with government, business and community groups in relation to meetings and projects.

They will coordinate procedures and supervise staff in the office of the chief executive officer including the customer focuses activity of the mayor, councillors and CEO reception desk.

This is a full-time permanent appointment with a salary range $80,765 to $84,249 per annum and employer superannuation up to 12 per cent.