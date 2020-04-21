Menu
Century-old article holds hope amid crisis

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
21st Apr 2020 11:18 AM
PEOPLE often say history has a funny way of repeating itself, and that statement rings true according to an editorial piece published by the Queensland Times exactly 100 years ago.

On April 21, 1920, an article with almost 900 words and headlined As Far Off As Ever discussed how hopes had been high for a better year than the previous one, similar to how most of the world was feeling for the start of 2020.

The article read:

With the dawn of each new year everybody's hopes rise high with regard to what it will bring. And at that season everybody - or nearly everybody - develops a strong strain of optimism respecting the future.

There were considerable losses in the year that is past, disappointments were numerous, and things in general were distinctly "agley".

The old year was a bad old year - let it die!

Many persons thought that by this time there would have been a decided improvement in the affairs of the world. But the expected improvement is not materialising very rapidly.

Indeed, impartial observers must regretfully admit that the hoped-for betterment is not yet showing on the horizon.

The Queensland Times front page for the edition that featured the editorial.

It then goes on to talk about the impending risk of another war, after only just ending World War I in 1918, and a strikingly similar feeling of gloom and disarray being felt across the world.

Even though chaos was introduced for a very different reason a century ago, there is something to be learned from this when compared to the recent events of COVID-19.

We will keep on moving forward.

We did then, and we will now.

As the story stated:

However, dark as the outlook is, we must possess ourselves in patience, for clouds often gather only to disappear.

