Century of rail history on show

HISTORIC: The World War II-era AC-16 will be on show this weekend. (INSET) Train driver Brett Halford at the controls of the PB-15 loco. Contributed

QUEENSLAND Pioneer Steam Railway is celebrating its 40th year with a special trip down memory lane.

The World War II vintage AC-16 steam locomotive will be fired up for a ride from Bundamba Racecourse to Swanbank station where a range of goodies will be waiting.

Railway chairman Robert Shearer said up to 450 passengers would ride in style in some newly refurbished 100-year-old coaches.

Once they arrive at Swanbank, they'll be able to pick from a variety of food and drink stalls, with the added option of a bus ride to Cooneanna Homestead.

"We're getting some local entertainment in and we'll also be unveiling our summer's hard work on the railway station at Swanbank which has received a major face lift,” Mr Shearer said.

"For our 40th year we are trying to get everything up and running again, including our South Australian-built locomotive, Kilrie. All of our funds are going into overhauling Kilrie and we are hoping for a July restart.”

The AC-16 engine being used on Sunday is on loan from Queensland Rail while QPSR services its old PB-15 engine.

The AC-16 was built by Baldewin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia and sent to Australia to assist with coal transport during the war years.

After serving for some time in Rockhampton, it was relocated to Ipswich and spent its final years of official service running coal from Bundamba to Redbank.

Mr Shearer said the ride from Bundamba to Swanbank was scenic and full of history.

"It's a microcosm of the Queensland railway in the 1960s,” he said.

"You start in suburbia and all of a sudden you start noticing all the mining houses and old mining sites.

"You pass under the Cunningham Highway through two little tunnels and then enter a valley, following the Bundamba Creek.

"From here, you'll see a bit of wildlife, including kangaroos, a few goats and even a dingo, then you'll climb the second-steepest hill on a Queensland railway. It's called Howford's Hill.”

The Swanbank Food Fair train runs this Sunday from 9.30am-2.10pm. For bookings, visit www.qpsr.net.