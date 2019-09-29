Centurion's 11th hundred has Hornets well-placed

CRICKET: A century from Dan Wilson has helped the Ipswich Logan Hornets to a solid first innings total of 321 in the side's first two-day game of the season at Robina against the Gold Coast Dolphins.

The Hornets started well on a wicket that offered the bowlers plenty early, with both openers making starts and seeing off the new ball.

Levi Thomson-Matthews fell for a handy 30 and first drop Harry Wood strode to the crease.

He and Wilson continued in the same vein, compiling runs steadily before his dismissal for 65.

Wilson was the backbone of the innings as he belted 119 from 163 on his way to his 11th century in five seasons.

He found capable support in the middle order from Bryn Llewellyn who blasted 59.

Anthony Wilson (10) and Jack Wood (14) chipped in a few more as the Hornets were all out for 321 from 82.1 overs.

Though pleased with his own performance, Wilson preferred to direct the attention onto his teammates.

"Harry and Bryn, and Levi all batted very well,” he said.

"We did the hard work early and reaped the rewards. We were 0/100 at one stage.”

Wilson said the Hornets probably left a few runs on the park but any time a side scored more than 300 batting first was a successful innings.

He said it appeared as though the Dolphins had planned to bowl short and that played into the Hornets' hands.

"We had a decent day,” he said.

"It could have been a bit better but it could have been a lot worse. There was enough in the wicket, so it was a good result.”

Wilson said it was an even contest between bat and ball, and he expected his bowlers to land more deliveries in the appropriate areas next weekend and put the Dolphins under pressure.

"It was a good cricket wicket,” he said.

"We'll make it hard for them to score.”

