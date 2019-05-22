Centres add to growing cafe scene in Springfield

A render of Cafe 63 as part of the Springfield Fair redevelopment.

BOTH Springfield Fair and Springfield Lakes Metro Lifestyle Centre are planning expansions to include more dining out options.

The neighbourhood centre in Springfield, Springfield Fair is looking to add two new pavilion-style buildings at the centre's main entrance to allow for indoor outdoor dining.

The render shows an image of popular Brisbane cafe chain, Cafe 63 at the neighbourhood centre.

"The proposed buildings are to be constructed from a suite of contemporary style materials and colours that take on a sub-tropical style form utilising large windows and shaded outdoor areas to maximise ventilation and breeze access," the application notes.

"The proposed development creates a space to allow for a mix of uses that were previously not possible, and assists to increase activation of the site at different times of day in a safe manner."

"The positioning of the proposed works means the existing shopping centre building acts as an acoustic shield for potential noise impacts on the closest residential uses."

Sections of the car parking area will also be reconfigured, with 272 car parks to be available on site once the development is finished.

At Springfield Lakes the development application is for a child care centre, motel, shop, restaurant, medical centre, service industry, fast food and veterinary clinic within an extension to the existing centre.

The proposal seeks to retain the maximum building height of three storeys of the two new buildings positioned near the centre and southern boundary within the existing commercial centre.