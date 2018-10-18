Menu
Crime

'Centrelink number' says government will pay his dope fine

Ross Irby
by
18th Oct 2018 12:06 AM
HANDYMAN Richard Van Nord was caught with a small amount of marijuana but told an Ipswich magistrate he did not believe it to be a dangerous drug.

Van Nord, 38, from Coominya, said he would plead guilty to being in possession of the dangerous drug marijuana at Pimpama on September 15.

"I dispute it's a dangerous drug," he said.

"It's a plant."

However, when Magistrate Virginia Sturgess gave him an opportunity not to plead guilty and to defend it if he chose, Van Nord maintained his guilty plea, saying "guilty".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said Van Nord was a passenger in a car intercepted by police.

Officers found eight grams of cannabis in his bag and more in a powder form; Van Nord saying it was his marijuana.

Van Nord became annoyed in court that the container may have been included in the total weight of 13 grams, saying it was also mixed with tobacco.

"I'm another Centrelink number now," Van Nord said when asked about his employment.

"Due to a loss of licence.

"I was caught driving out of my hours trying to get to work.

"I was a self-employed handyman... successfully, I might add.

"It's all going downhill now."

Ms Sturgess said he had previous drug offences in June 2017 and October 2017, so he was well aware of the drug issues.

She fined him $500, sent to SPER for a repayment plan.

"The government will be paying for it as they are paying me now," Van Nord said.

