CENTRELINK: Strikes won't force government's hand, dept says

THE Federal Government has taken aim at unions for staging industrial action while communities are still reeling from the after effects of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Today kicks off two weeks of strikes by Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support staff who are locked in a battle with the federal government over a long-running pay dispute.

Human Services Department General Manager Hank Jongen labelled the timing for the strikes as "poor" and said the industrial action wouldn't sway the government.

But the union organising the strikes said if essential services in disaster affected areas are impacted, the government is to blame - not the Community and Public Sector Union.

Mr Jongen said it was a priority to ensure the most vulnerable, or with urgent queries get the support they need.

"We have staff going the extra mile to support those recovering from disaster events in Queensland and New South Wales," Mr Jongen said.

"The CPSU's industrial action is designed to disrupt the face-to-face and telephone services we provide to the community.

"The CPSU's actions will not change the department's position in relation to the new Enterprise Agreement."

A Community and Public Sector Union spokesperson said workers in areas where services were essential, such as the flood affected regions in Queensland and New South Wales, would ordinarily work through the strikes.

But that requires a request from the Federal Government, the union spokesperson said, and so far none had been received.

"We have previously exempt workers in emergency affected areas from industrial action but it's almost impossible for us to do so without the government's assistance," the spokesperson said.

"This time they have not made any requests for us to do that. To criticise us for not doing something they haven't asked us to do… well that's a bit unfair.

"One of the one hand the government is saying they are negotiating (the pay dispute) in good faith and on the other saying they're not willing to change their position."