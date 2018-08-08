Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A million calls are made to Centrelink every day.
A million calls are made to Centrelink every day.
News

Centrelink adds extra staff to cope with phone calls

by AAP
8th Aug 2018 7:42 PM

CENTRELINK call centre staffing will be significantly increased to help cope with the one million calls it receives every day.

Federal Human Services Minister Michael Keenan says an extra 1500 staff will be added, bringing to 2750 the new staff added to outsourced call centre providers.

"We've been looking at the way we manage calls to make sure it is as efficient as possible and make sure you get to talk to someone in the first instance who can answer your query," he told Seven.

Under the new contracts to private sector providers, Serco will engage additional staff at their Victorian call centres and Stellar Asia Pacific, Concentrix Services and DataCom Connect will create jobs based in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Today's announcement is on top of the 1000 call centre staff added in April who were based in based in Australia, but hired by private companies after a six-month, $51.7 million trial of 250 call centre operators employed by Serco.

Mr Keenan said the department was going through enormous technological change.

"Over time, I would like people to interact on the digital channels so you can sit on your couch and do everything you need to do with the government," he said.

"Whilst we undergo that transformation, I would like to ensure people still get the service experience that they need."

centrelink department of human services editors picks welfare

Top Stories

    Resident calls for rethink on plan to topple water tower

    premium_icon Resident calls for rethink on plan to topple water tower

    Environment QUU says the company is considering an option to demolish the Ipswich landmark.

    Demolition workers moving in on ‘pig pen’

    premium_icon Demolition workers moving in on ‘pig pen’

    News Demolition has begun for Ipswich Turf Club's makeover

    Ipswich woman in custody over Lowood bank robbery

    premium_icon Ipswich woman in custody over Lowood bank robbery

    Crime The 35-year-old did not apply for bail in court this morning

    How apprentices are shaping the industry's future

    How apprentices are shaping the industry's future

    News A roundtable was held in Ipswich this week

    Local Partners