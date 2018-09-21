Menu
PLANS: Lots at Stockland's new Kalina Springfield community have been released.
Park, walking trails planned for new $121m community

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Sep 2018 12:07 AM
A CENTRAL Park and a network of walking trails feature in plans for Springfield's latest master-planned community.

Stockland's new Kalina Springfield community was unveiled this week as construction on the $121million development started.

Initial earthworks have begun to create the first home sites and streets.

The new community will be close to schools, shops, entertainment and employment hubs in the growing Springfield area.

Kalina Springfield's first land release includes 20 lots ranging in size from 313sqm to 595sqm, with prices from $241,900 to $324,900.

Stockland residential acting general manager David Laner said Kalina Springfield was attracting interest from homebuyers keen to take advantage of the location.

"We're delighted to celebrate the launch of Kalina Springfield which represents a milestone for one of our newest Queensland residential communities," he said.

"Kalina Springfield offers the best of both worlds - a quiet retreat but still close to everything you need in life - and we are committed to creating a community that focuses on the health and wellbeing of our residents."

The masterplan includes 10.3ha of dedicated open space including a 5000sqm central park and a scenic network of walking and cycling trails winding past bushland.

"Kalina Springfield's appeal is wide-ranging and we are receiving interest from homebuyers at all stages of life, including those taking their first steps on to the property ladder as well as growing families and people looking to downsize," Mr Laner said.

He said it would feature affordable lots with easy access to established schools and tertiary education, medical facilities, parks and public transport.

development springfield stockland
Ipswich Queensland Times

