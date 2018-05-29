Centre connects students with careers

A NEW innovation is proving a big hit with students, parents and employers at Bremer State High School.

The Bremer Career Connections Centre (BCCC) is a facility that is designed to be a hub for senior students to obtain information on careers, apply for jobs, and find out what jobs best suit their personality.

While striving for university entry is an option for many students, there are many others who want a career in hospitality, construction, retail or other industries that are screaming out for employees, making the BCCC the perfect stepping stone.

Vocational Pathways Officer and Year 11 Dean, Hayley Range said "the centre is a pivotal service within the school for students who are unsure where their future (after school) will go. Since the start of the year, we've had 169 students visit the centre with 105 of those students returning for follow up appointments to further investigate their options."

"We connect with local employers seeking to engage school aged students in employment, and work closely in partnership with organisations such as Apprenticeships Queensland, Tafe Queensland, Blue Dog Training, plus the school itself is recognised as an RTO (Recognised Training Organisation).

Chloe Eveans celebrates with her mother Marnie after securing an apprenticeship at Suncorp Stadium

"The response from students has been overwhelming with the centre providing services to students at lunchtime every day. To date the centre has exceeded expectations with 136 sign-ups for school based traineeships and apprenticeships and 55 students studying at Tafe. Our connection with parents is important due to the ever changing world of work therefore the centre offers support and information for parents to remain up to date. There are so many options for school students now and this centre provides students with employment opportunities and work experience programs within our local Ipswich area. Not every student can gain direct university entry, and Bremer State High School now offers a variety of pathways options for what students want to achieve."

"The centre offers a range of services such as resume writing, career investigation, applying for work experience and sourcing industry contacts. "We use the Harrison Assessment, testing that is recognised all over the world, which asks students many questions about their personality, traits, how they work, what they like, with the results indicating with a very high percentage of accuracy, suggesting the right kind of job for them."

"We use data to get a snapshot of students and what they want to do when they finish school, and we provide Year 12 students (in particular) with information for successful transition after graduation into full time employment or training".

"There are millions of students in the world who have no idea what they want to do when they finish school, but these days with so much information available, with the click of a mouse, Bremer State High School's proactive approach is proving popular, and schools across the state are taking notice".

""We have two thirds of our senior students in non-OP pathways" Ms Range said. "With the average 15 year old destined for 17 different jobs within 5 different industries in their working life, we advise students that they should seek as much information as they can about any careers they are interested in. They should come up with a range of career goals for themselves and look to the future".

Employers are invited to support Bremer State High School's Career Connections Centre if they are seeking to connect with students through work experience placements or traineeships and apprenticeships, please contact the school on (07) 3810 9333 or email Marnie George: mgeor109@eq.edu.au.