Centrals victory caps fine season

The Centrals team that won the 2018/19 Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association first division grand final at Baxter Oval.

WAYNE'S WICKET

A THRILLING finish to the Ipswich cricket season last weekend wrapped up a successful season.

Although the Ipswich Logan Hornets teams didn't perform to their expectations in the two-day fixtures, they made the top grade limited over finals in the men's and women's competitions.

At local level, although no team made the combined Ipswich and Toowoomba competition (Harding Madsen Shield) final, Ipswich won the Webb Shield for the first time in 11 seasons.

Cricket was vibrant across all grades with big team totals scored regularly, especially in first grade. It was the second time since World War 2's return season in 1945/46 that there were no draws in the top grade in a season (1961/62).

Centrals and Laidley District won their 1st and 3rd Division titles respectively last Saturday.

On Sunday, the South East Redbacks pushed Fassifern all the way in the 2nd Division grand final.

Northsiders won the 4th Division shield a fortnight ago.

Centrals won 1st Division by 158 runs on the back of their pace attack, which was clinical against Brothers again in their second innings.

It has been Centrals X-factor in nearly all games this season and Saturday was no different.

Geoff Klease snared four wickets with his pace, while Rhys O'Sullivan (3/13 off 12 overs) was miserly as ever with his swing bowling.

It was Centrals' second title in their merged history (two in the past three seasons), and seventh if Warwick Road Sports and Western Division are included.

Centrals defeated the two best teams of the past decade in both their grand final wins and should be proud of their efforts after losing so many quality players only two seasons ago.

All bar their skipper are under 30 years old, so Centrals could go on a small run of grand final appearances provided they can maintain their discipline with the ball and drive and hunger as a team as Laidley showed throughout their past 15 years of dominance.

Brothers can still be happy with their season after making the final. They beat perennial finalist Laidley twice in the season in two-day cricket, the first time a team has done that since 2012/13.

Brothers have done it three times since 2001 and are the only club to do so in that time.

Retiring captain David Richardson (3/45 off 29) and a herculean effort from paceman Chris Smith (5/70 off 32 overs) kept Brothers in the final. However, their usual batting strength finally let them down after such a good season churning out four scores over 298.

Brothers had five of the top 11 batsmen and leading wicket- taker (Richardson 47w at 13.1).

Laidley will feel disappointed that they missed only their third grand final in 15 seasons.

Alex Welsh (752 runs at 75.2 and 38 wickets at 12.6) had an amazing season. He was easily the Ipswich and West Cricket Association player of the season.

Unlucky Redbacks

THE second grade final had a surprise exciting finish.

The Redbacks were unlucky not to complete one of the biggest upsets of recent grand finals.

After being sent in, Redbacks made 197 thanks to Ethan Acutt with 73, supported by Matt Smith and the tail.

Wickets were shared between left-handed paceman Matt Morrison (3/8 off six), Jackson McQuilty (3/82) and young paceman Billy Harsant (3/21).

Fassifern capitulated in their first innings for a meek 90 thanks to Smith (5/24) and Ray Coleman (3/24). Following on, the Bushrangers were in trouble all Sunday despite a stubborn partnership between former NRL star Marshall Chalk (17 off 100) and Jarrod Noe (37 off 146).

Coleman was colossal in nearly turning the final his team's way backing up (12.5/4/4/17/4) before he was cruelled by a hamstring injury. However, captain Morrison steered his team to safe waters in the last session of the season with a match-saving 32 not out.

Youngster Harsant was steadfast at the other end with one off 58 balls.

Redbacks couldn't find the last two wickets for an unlikely upset win.

Captain Matt Baker can be proud of his team's brave effort under such unfavourable conditions to almost snatch an outright win in just two days. It was Fassifern's fourth title in seven seasons in 2nd Grade.

This grade has been the closest competition in Ipswich over the past 20-seasons.

Laidley staged the comeback of the weekend with a great victory over Thunder Ducks after restricting the usually powerful Ducks line-up to just 128. Dylan Hewitt (57) was the only batsman to find his groove.

With youngsters Noah Shepley (4/33) and Corey Jackwitz (3/22), Ducks reduced Laidley to 3/1 and 4/24.

With only one loss in their past 15 matches, Ducks would have warm favourites to win the comp from here. However, Mark Adamski (58no) and Tony Noffke (53no) launched an aggressive counter attack to snatch the title.

It was Laidley's fourth title in five seasons in this grade.

Junior champions

JUNIOR finals were wrapped up the weekend before the senior finals.

In level 4, Thunder went down to Beaudesert by three runs.

In the Level 3 A final, Thunder (294) convincingly beat Centrals (167).

Fletcher Madden (51), Ethan Windolf (50), Andrew Bremner (38), Dom Morgan (24), Brady Turner (22), James Bent (20) and Baxter Powell (19) all contributed with the bat.

Rushila Tennakoon (3/28) and Zak Smith (2/26) were best with the ball for the Kookaburras. Centrals only had Ishan Pal (22) and Harry Woodruffe (21) fire with the bat as Bent (3/11) and Windolf (3/17) continued the recent good form.

In the Level 2A final, Centrals Kookaburras (4/146) had a comfortable win over Northsiders Gold (8/145).

Centrals captain Jack Damrow (31 retired), keeper Ryder Rundell (41 not out) and Jed Turner (30 retired) were impregnable. Northsiders had Daniel Kurtz (26 retired), Sam Rotar (23) and Joseph Schmalkuchen (27no) while Tyler Dionysius (3/10) and Brady Whittet (2/17) were the only multiple wicket-takers in the match.

In the B final, Laidley Bluedogs (3/187) restricted Centrals Maroon 2/86 off the 30 overs in a great all-round bowling performance.

Alex Fraser (37 retired) was the only one to break the shackles. Laidley had James Kajewski (22 not out), Sam Noffke (31no), Lachlan Lehmann (17), Henry Sepley (21no), Luke Cronan (30 retired) contributing in the big score.

Jessica Turner (2/17) bowled well.