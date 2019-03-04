Menu
JUBILANT: Central Districts are through to the IWMCA grand final after defeating Laidley by 14 runs at Bichel Oval on Saturday.
Centrals turn it around, through to decider

4th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
CENTRALS are through to the IWMCA First Grade final following a 14 run win over Laidley at Bichel Oval on Saturday.

The Kookaburras resumed at 8/225 and managed to add just seven more as Michael Topp and Ben Gibson dismissed Rhys O'Sullivan and Michael Abbott respectively.

In reply, Laidley skipper Alex Welsh (59 off 89) and Matthew Grassick (40 off 93) were the cornerstones of the Blue Dogs' innings, but with just five batsmen managing to reach double figures the hosts fell short of the required total.

The win confirmed Centrals' place atop the competition standings at the end of the regular season, meaning the Kookaburras get a deserved weekend off before day one of the grand final on March 16.

For Laidley the loss was a double blow, as due to Brothers' outright victory over Redbacks, the Blue Dogs dropped to third.

It means rather than hosting the semi-final at Bichel Oval, Brothers now hold that right.

The two sides will meet at Ivor Marsden Oval 2 this weekend in a rematch of last season's IWMCA grand final.

Centrals all-rounder Matt Guest cashed in on Saturday, finishing 6/55.

But he admitted not everything went to plan against Laidley, particularly early in the piece.

"At the start of the day we had set plans before drinks and it didn't go our way,” Guest said.

"Credit to the Laidley bowlers for finishing us off quite early. Then they came out straight away and got bat on ball and put the pressure straight back on us.

"Throughout the whole side we were a bit concerned. A lot of things went their way early in the innings, but we managed to pull it back quite well. It was a great performance on our behalf.”

Having voiced how important the minor premiership tag was to him a few weeks ago, Guest chose to change his tune knowing there is still work to be done before Centrals can sit back and smell the roses.

"Minor premiers is a cool tag to have going into finals, but for us it's back to square one now,” he said. "We know it's not over yet.

"We'll enjoy this little break on the weekend, but it's straight back into training on Thursday.”

As for who he hopes to face in the final, Guest did not care. But he made one thing clear.

"I can confirm we won't be watching any cricket this weekend,” he said.

Central Districts 232 (86.2 - D. Tyler 51, W. Jones 49; B. Gibson 5/64, M. Topp 2/6) def. Laidley Districts 218 (65.2 - A. Welsh 59, M. Grassick 40, C. Wilson 34; M. Guest 6/55, B. Swinn 2/48, G. Klease 1/35) at Bichel Oval

