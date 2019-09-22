Centrals mow down competitive total

ON TARGET: Centrals' Brodie Nickson prepares to steam in and deliver the Kookaburra.

CRICKET: A dominant batting display allowed Central Districts to chase down Northsiders' sizeable total of 268 on Saturday.

Luke Barrett (53), Lachlan Vellacott (28), Harry Dobson (38), Matt Guest (43), Dave Tyler (34) and Geoff Klease (40) all made valuable contributions as the defending premiers reached 6/269 from 44.1 overs.

Earlier Northsiders had started well with the bat.

The sundries racked up as they capitalised on some loose Centrals' bowling before several wickets stemmed the flow of runs.

Right-arm medium quick Michael Abbott was the destroyer with the ball in hand.

He took 6/29 off 9.2 overs to set up the run chase.

Recently appointed skipper Matt Guest said he had asked Abbott to do a job and the experienced bowler continued to deliver.

He said his team's performance with the willow was particularly pleasing given its top order had struggled at times in previous seasons.

"We had to open the shoulders and have a red hot crack,” he said.

"We played some confident strokes and they came off for us.

"The boys did a great job.

"We're pretty happy with the result considering we started poorly in the field.”

Guest said he was enjoying the captaincy and his players appeared to be adapting and responding to his leadership style.

He said everyone involved knew there was a lot of work to be done if the club was to secure back-to-back titles.

Stephen Humphreys (77), Nick Verrenkamp (41, and James Roslyn (31) were Northsiders' best with the bat.

Roslyn also bagged 2/53 off 10 overs.

Northsiders' Dom Salton said his troops were disappointed to suffer the loss after putting such an imposing score on the board.

He said the side was encouraged by its early form with the bat but would need to address its bowling to be any chance against the competition heavyweights.

"We have hit two good scores but gone down late in similar fashion,” he said.

"Hopefully, we can get a win next week.”

Salton said Northsiders had good depth this season and players considered themselves a genuine contender.