Centrals keen to make up for Shield washout

SEQ captain Matt Guest makes a diving save for his team during the recent Bulls Masters T20 competition.

SEQ captain Matt Guest makes a diving save for his team during the recent Bulls Masters T20 competition. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: Having gained confidence from leading the recent SEQ team, Centrals skipper Matt Guest is eager to consolidate his club side's strong position this weekend.

Centrals lead Pool B on 20 points in the annual Harding Madsen Shield competition to have all but secured a semi-final spot.

However, Guest has wisely cautioned his team from dwelling too much on having a handy lead with two games left before the Harding Madsen Shield playoffs.

"We don't want to let 20 points get ahead of us,'' he said.

"We want to work hard every week.''

Centrals are keen to continue building momentum after last weekend's one day match was washed out.

"We were actually looking forward to playing the (Northern Brothers) Diggers side, considering that they were in the grand final last year,'' Guest said. "Just to see where we are at.

"Going against them would have been a good challenge for us.''

Centrals on Saturday face another Toowoomba side Southern Districts at Limestone Park.

"We've got good depth,'' Guest said. "We're going in every week pretty confident knowing that our boys will do the job for us.''

Although SEQ were unable to win any of their four recent matches at the annual Bulls Masters T20 Challenge, Guest said was a valuable learning experience for him and the young team.

"The whole side gained great confidence out of playing against some blokes that are very quality players,'' he said.

"It was a very good tournament to be a part of and it was a great experience.

"And for me, being a leader, I found that I gained a lot of confidence from the competition going towards my leadership in the future.''

The first-year Centrals skiper said it was beneficial having to come up with different ideas under pressure and communicating with his bowlers.

In other matches on Saturday, Northsiders host Pool A leaders Laidley at Sternberg Oval, South East Redbacks travel to Toowoomba to play University and Brothers meet Metropolitan Easts, also in Toowoomba.

Game day

Harding Madsen Shield Round 5 Saturday: Pool A - Northsiders v Laidley at Sternberg Oval; University SQ v South East Redbacks at University; Highfields-Railways v Western Districts (Toowoomba) at Highfields.

Points: Laidley 27, Northsiders 10, Redbacks 10, Wests 9, Highfields-Railways 2, Uni 0.

Pool B: Central Districts v Southern Districts at Limestone Park; Metropolitan Easts v Brothers at Harristown; Northern Brothers Diggers vs Lockyer Lightning at Rockville. Points: Centrals 20, Mets 11, Souths 10, Lockyer 10, Brothers 2.

IWMCA 2nd Division Round 3: Fassifern v Brothers at Boonah; Laidley v Centrals at Bichel Oval; Redbacks v Thunder at Raleigh Oval; Northsiders bye.

3rd Division: Redbacks Walesendia v Bundamba Strollers at Strollers; Redbacks Raiders v Thunder Ducks at Redbank Plains Reserve; Thunder Storm v Northsiders at Tivoli No.1; Brothers Fassifern v Springfield at Jim Donald Oval; Centrals v Laidley at Limestone Park No.2.