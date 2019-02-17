Centrals' homework pays off

Centrals V Redbacks a-grade cricket played at Mark Marsh Oval on Saturday. Centrals celebrate the wicket of Callum Chandler.

CENTRALS coach Scott Barrett has warned his side must "stay grounded” after the Kookaburras' impressive outright victory over South East Redbacks at the weekend.

Barrett's side had already secured first innings points the previous weekend, and arrived at Limestone Park on Saturday with maximum points firmly in their sights.

Declaring at 6/180 having earlier rolled the visitors for 107, Centrals sent the Redbacks back in to bat but were made to work for the second innings victory.

"It was a really good win. To Redbacks' credit they made it hard for us,” Barrett said. "Vaughan (Oldham) batted really well, we dropped him early and he ended up getting 71. He kept them in the contest.

"They batted pretty much all day. In that last hour we had to get 64 off 10 overs. Luke (Barrett) and Guesty (Matt Guest) went out and got the runs we needed.”

Aside from a few dropped catches, Barrett said everything just about "went to script” for Centrals on Saturday.

The coach added the Kookaburras' solid bowling form of recent weeks was down to doing their homework through the week and then executing come game day.

"It's been about setting clear plans and fielding positions for batsmen, and making sure the bowlers execute,” Barrett said.

"Our last few games we've bowled very good. And the pleasing part is there's not been one person who has stood out all year. Everyone has contributed.”

Despite the clinical display, Barrett knows a sterner test awaits this weekend when Centrals travel to Bichel Oval to face Laidley.

In what could be a grand final preview, Barrett said a win away to the Blue Dogs would be pivotal not just for Centrals' minor premiership hopes, but also a confidence booster.

"That just gives us a bit of momentum before the finals,” he said.

"If we win next week, we get a weekend off and then we're into a final where we have to be beaten outright (to lose).

"We still see them as the benchmark side.”

IWMCA First Division

Centrals 6dec180 (42.24) & 0/64 (7.1) def. South East Redbacks 107 & 136 (50.5) at Limestone Park